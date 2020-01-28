Samsung want to try glass for their next folding phone

No matter how much many of us might think it’s a bad idea, it appears folding screens are here to stay, in some manner or form. Despite Samsung having a less than stellar reception to their Galaxy Fold device, the company is still invested in making foldable phones with the company perhaps looking to adopt a Motorola Razr style folding screen for its possibly named Galaxy Z Flip.

Does this mean that they’ve solved the screen problems that are plaguing the existing Galaxy Fold? Well, it’s not clear. But according to a rumour from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers who seems to be connected to the big companies in these sort of things, Samsung wants to use an ultra-thin glass this time around with a crease built into the middle, rather than the problematic plastic on the Galaxy Fold.

The front display is 0.1". You can use it to check charging speeds and battery info. It will also work as a view finder for the camera so you can use the better rear camera for selfies. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

I will be interesting to see if glass turns out to be a better alternative to plastic, but at least the design of this phone is something that I can get more behind as it still keeps the phone a phone but allows it to become even compact, solving an even bigger problem which is the portability ad size of phones these days. I’m all for screen real estate but miss the portability of the earlier Nokia devices that tried to be as small as possible while remaining seemingly indestructible.

If this glass experiment works though expect Samsung to quickly introduce it to their Galaxy Fold models and try to lure us all again into believing these are devices of the future. They may be, but I still need a lot of convincing.

