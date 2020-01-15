Sony launches new wireless grip for easier vlogging

Vlogging is not something I care much for, but is something which people have an obvious interest in if YouTube viewership is anything to go by. And so if you are one of those people that likes to film their day-to-day actions and post them online for people to watch, then this new gadget is definitely for you.

Sony has announced a new camera grip, the GP-VPT2BT, which makes recording yourself a lot easier. Unlike many grips which use a wired connection, Sony is taking an entirely Bluetooth approach to their new grip, making it flexible and easy to manoeuvre in capturing that perfect shot.

The grip features most of the usual controls you would expect like a zoom rocker, lock switch, and a customizable button and can also be turned into a tripod by extending its built-in legs when you are looking for stability in your shot. According to Sony, the grip is also dustproof and moisture resistant, though it’s not clear exactly how much of a downpour it can handle before it needs to be put away. The grip also relies on battery power meaning that it is yet another device that requires charging when readying for a shoot.

The grip is not available for purchase just yet nor is information on cost, but people interested can sign up on the GP-VPT2BT product page to be notified when it becomes available. With people needing to reach new angles while still being able to keep the camera firmly focused on themselves, this could come in handy.

