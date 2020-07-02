Spotify launches new Premium Duo subscription for couples

Spotify already has a family subscription model which is certainly a massive cost-saver for bigger families with a variety of different listening habits, who can all take advantage of the service’s wide collection of music. However, when it comes to couples who don’t want the benefit of up to six accounts and want to keep their listening playlist just between themselves, Spotify will now have an option for them, announcing its Premium Duo subscription, which will cost R79.99 a month.

Existing, single Premium members can upgrade to Premium Duo at any time and doing so won’t erase their account listening history or preferences. It’s clear that with this new offering Spotify is increasing its effort to try and appeal to as many different types of people as possible.

