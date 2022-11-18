Technological Advancements in Lab Grown Diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds have gained traction over the years due to their visual, molecular, and chemical resemblance to mined diamonds. They have emerged as a top gemstone choice for many couples for their environmental, social, and financial benefits. The global market volume of lab-grown diamonds is forecast to be nearly 19.2 million carats by 2030, says Statista. However, lab-grown diamonds often stir debate due to a lack of consumer knowledge.

To determine the best gemstone option for your engagement ring or wedding band, you must differentiate facts from myths to make an informed decision. Here are some common myths about lab-grown diamonds and the truths behind them.

Myth #1: Lab Diamonds Are Fake

Lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical, physical, and optical characteristics as mined diamonds. Unlike other diamond stimulants, lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds. Similar to the production of mined diamonds, lab-grown variations cause carbon atoms in the seeds to crystallize and form diamonds under high pressure and heat. The only difference between the two diamonds is where the carbon molecule takes shape .

Myth #2: Lab Diamonds Don’t Look Like Real Diamonds

Earth-mined and lab-grown diamonds are almost identical and graded by the same 4C standards. Lab-grown diamonds are cut in various shapes and sizes, just like mined diamonds. Unless you’re a gemologist, it’s almost impossible to differentiate between a mined and lab-grown diamond due to their identical physical, chemical, and molecular properties. Even as a gemologist – you need highly specialized tools to determine any differences, or you can look at the laser inscription which would indicate a lab grown origin using a microscope.

If you're considering investing in a lab-grown diamond but need help deciding what to look for when choosing one due to the myths you've heard, consult an established custom jeweller with extensive industry experience.

Myth #3: Lab Diamonds Are All Perfect

Each lab diamond is unique, just as those mined from the earth, so you will never find two diamonds alike. Just like mined diamonds, once a lab diamond is grown, it is classified as a diamond ‘rough’. This means it is not cut or polished yet. A highly skilled planner evaluates the rough stone and determines the potential outcomes upon cutting and polishing. Which shape should it be cut into? Should the cutter prioritize any part of the rough? These are all questions that get answered at this stage. The outcome is a beautifully cut and polished diamond that will be ready for use in fine jewellery.

Myth #4: You Can Tell the Difference Between Lab & Mined Diamonds

Lab diamonds have the same brilliance, hardness (10/10 on Mohs Scale – see details), and composition as mined diamonds. Gemologists need specialized equipment and advanced gemological testing to differentiate between a mined and lab-grown diamond. All certified diamonds (lab or mined) have a laser inscription on the girdle (edge) which includes its certification number and lab grown classification if applicable.

Myth #5: Lab Diamonds Are Synthetic

One of the most common myths circulating lab diamonds is that they are fake or synthetic, which is inaccurate. The carbon-based chemical composition of lab diamonds proves they are, in fact, “real” diamonds, unlike a diamond simulant, such as moissanite.

Myth #6: Lab Diamonds Hold Little Value

Like mined diamonds, lab-grown diamonds have a similar resale value as a portion of the original sale price. Although natural diamonds have the longest market track record and a higher resale value, lab diamonds still have value. However, the market values for any resource can fluctuate, so if you’re planning to purchase your engagement ring as an investment – you may be wiser to look elsewhere. Just like a car, engagement rings lose their resale value as soon as they’re ‘driven off the lot’. Resale includes looking for a third-party broker who will need to make a cut of the profit. Think about the reason why you’re buying the ring – marking a memory and your commitment to your partner.

Although there are many myths about lab-grown diamonds, it’s important to remember that lab-created diamonds are, in fact, real diamonds that can offer the same brilliance, sparkle, and quality as a mined diamond. Ultimately, your choice of a gemstone depends on your budget, preference, and values, but learning to differentiate the myths from facts can streamline decision-making for you and your partner.

