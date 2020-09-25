Tesla unveils plans for a “tabless” battery that massively multiplies power

One of the biggest frustrations for many in the advancement of our electronic world, has been the seemingly slow progress of battery technology in keeping up with the faster performance of our electronic hardware. This has meant that we have gone from mobile devices lasting several days (or weeks in the case of the legendary Nokia 3310) to our modern-day powerful smartphones barely getting us through a single day.

This doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been a significant advancement in battery technology, even if it feels out of pace with the performance of our other tech devices. One company that is rapidly driving the development of battery technology is that of Elon Musk’s Tesla, who is on a mission not just to see the entire world drive electric cars, but also operating more off-grid with its various Powerwall and solar technologies. Central to all of these efforts though are batteries, where power needs to be stored and charged in ways that make it easier for us to switch off traditional power and fuel sources.

As part of Tesla’s ambitious campaign, Musk announced on Tuesday that plans were in place to develop a “tabless” battery (via The Verge) to improve the lifespan and power derived from batteries. In removing the tab, a part of the battery that forms a connection between the cell and what it is powering, the company is claiming to have found a breakthrough that gives batteries five times their regular capacity while also making them six times more powerful. All of which should increase the range of electric vehicles by as much as 16%.

The company is also planning to produce these new batteries in-house, which Musk believes will help to reduce costs and allow Tesla to eventually sell electric vehicles at a price rivaling that of traditional combustion engines. Tesla will partner with other battery companies as part of its strategy

It’s all a science that I don’t really understand, but anything that can drastically improve battery life and make it cheaper and more powerful is something I am excited about. Right now, the focus of this battery technology is clearly for Tesla’s electric vehicle range, but if they could further adapt it to work in homes and possibly even electronic devices, we can see some significant gains in this department too.

