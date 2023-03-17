The future of Human Wellbeing under the Influence of Digital Revolution

Humans want connection and the internet is so far the best connection machine. A plurality of experts though believes digital life will expand opportunities in the coming decades. Digital life now links people to people and everything else including education and knowledge at any time in an economical and frictionless manner. Still, nearly one-third of people think that digital life has and will be harmful to people’s well-being, physical health in happiness. The article runs through the important aspects of human well-being in a tech-saturated world.

Why it is problem to use the internet too much?

You reach an alarming situation when the internet becomes compulsive, disrupting the normal activities of daily living. You may feel tense, frustrated, and full of anger when access is unavailable. Moreover, children spending more than three hours on Internet may experience poor vision. Adults often seek help for using the internet for an extended period, focusing on excessive access to adult content or communication on social media platforms related to infidelity. In contrast to this, online communication with family or friends does not lead to a problematic situation; it only becomes a psychiatric disorder when crossing a daily threshold.

Screen time has also been expanded to many folds, adults, as well as teens, spend hours watching shows and movies. According to DataReportal, almost every other American spends 7 hours and 11 minutes on the screen which is slightly higher than the British, whose average screen time per day is six hours and 25 minutes.. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and also search for the different entertaining stuff to watch on other Playback channels like best movies to watch on Disney plus.

The World is evolving digitally at an unstoppable pace

The revolution means the world has been immensely progressing digitally. The infinite competition among companies has given birth to digital firms like Prototype Creative, Buyigfollower.uk, Mimosa, Fank digital, all are determined to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses.

Negative effects of technology

There is a multitude of negative effects of technology on our physical and mental well-being. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:

It leaves us feeling isolated

The attachment we build with devices often makes us feel isolated. The feeling of loneliness often results in depression. Moreover, when most of the interactions are through a digital medium, we feel less connected to humanity. I think electronic communication is not even close to true human companionship. The impersonal feel of texting often leads to miscommunication that causes a greater distance between us and the ones we love.

Technology is a source of distraction

When you have every answer of the world at your fingertips, it results in a massive distraction. You get distracted by multiple messages and phone calls and eventually lose focus on whatever you’re doing. The flow of information is sometimes overwhelming and we feel stuck as there is no way of escape.

The imagination of children is stunt due to the overuse of technology

Technology has changed everything even ceased the imagination power of the children to some extent. When technology hasn’t taken over, children used to make fort out of blankets or used to play with the cardboard box. The imagination was so strong because all they had was imagination power. Now, kids solely rely on technology, all they do is open up a tablet or play video games in order to enjoy long hours of fun.

Technology causes pollution and more energy consumption

Since technology has transformed every aspect of life, things have drastically changed from what they were in three to four decades ago. The consumption of energy is increased as electronics devices require electricity to run – meaning it takes more energy to enjoy all the tech. Not to mention, the massive electronic waste caused by gadgets that are no longer working.

The imagination of children is stunt due to the overuse of technology

Technology has changed everything even ceased the imagination power of the children to some extent. When technology hasn’t taken over, children used to make fort out of blankets or used to play with the cardboard box. The imagination was so strong because all they had was imagination power. Now, kids solely rely on technology, all they do is open up a tablet or play video games in order to enjoy long hours of fun.

Technology causes pollution and more energy consumption

Since technology has transformed every aspect of life, things have drastically changed from what they were in three to four decades ago. The consumption of energy is increased as electronics devices require electricity to run – meaning it takes more energy to enjoy all the tech. Not to mention, the massive electronic waste caused by gadgets that are no longer working.

Last Updated: