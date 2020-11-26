One of the reasons why Twitter can become such a cesspool for terrible and abusive discussion is largely due to the Greater Internet F**wad Theory. Twitter itself doesn’t do a good job verifying the accounts of the many people who post random garbage or abusive talk on its social media platform.

It’s something the company has tried to work on in the past, with different methods to verify certain people are who they say they are, but it has taken a softer stance on this of late. The company has announced that it will be relaunching its verification process early next year, along with a set of new rules and guidelines aimed at making the platform a bit of a safer place while ensuring that people are not easily misled by others users masquerading under the guise of anonymity.

But the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves through their profiles, such as new account types and labels, We’ll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021

For now, Twitter is not focusing on the average Joe, but will rather be ensuring that more influential Twitter user identities can be verified. Accounts eligible for verification will include government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organisations, news media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, organisers, and what Twitter refers to as “other influential individuals.” According to the new regulations, each type of account must meet specific requirements, like being profiled in a media outlet, in order to receive verification.

The new policies also outline a set of rules that could also see a verification badge taken away from users, so that if a person changes any details that could be misleading or repeatedly violates terms of use on the platform, they could lose their verification status. Although it doesn’t appear as if the account will necessarily be stopped outright, which is a little silly.

These rules are not finalised yet, as the company is asking users to take a survey on its policy before December 8 or respond to the new rules in Tweets that use the tag #VerificationFeedback. I’m not sure they will take my Delete Twitter feedback seriously though.

