Whatsapp Useful Features You May Don’t Know About

WhatsApp is a messaging app with a ton of features. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the lesser-known features that you may not know about. From shortcuts to conversations to disappearing messages, we will cover it all! So whether you are a new WhatsApp user or you have been using the app for years, be sure to check out this blog post for some helpful tips and tricks!

Get shortcuts to conversations

You can easily get shortcuts to individual conversations by long pressing on a contact or group name in the WhatsApp main screen. This will allow you to quickly access that conversation without having to scroll through your entire list of chats. This is especially useful if you have a lot of active conversations going on at once!

Go incognito

If you want to read a message without the sender knowing that you have seen it, you can enable the “go incognito” mode in the settings menu. This will disable read receipts for all messages, so the sender will not know that you have seen their message. However, do note that they will still be able to see if you are online or not.

Send public invites (privately)

If you want to invite someone to join a group chat without them seeing the other members of the group, you can do so by sending them a private invite (see here). To do this, go to the group chat that you want to invite someone to, and then click on the “Invite” button. From here, you will see an option to send a private invite. Simply select the person that you want to invite and they will receive a notification with a link to join the group chat.

How to back up your chat history in WhatsApp

You can easily back up your WhatsApp chat history by going into the settings menu and selecting “Chats.” From here, you will see an option to backup your chat history. You can choose to back up your chats to Google Drive or iCloud, and you can also set a schedule for how often you want your chats to be backed up.

Star a message so it’s easy to find later

If you want to save a message so that you can easily find it later, you can star the message by long pressing on it and selecting the “Star” option. All of your starred messages will be saved in a separate section in the WhatsApp main screen, so you can easily access them when you need to.

Make your messages disappear

If you want your messages to automatically delete after a certain period of time, you can enable the "Delete for Everyone" feature in the settings menu. This feature will allow you to set a time limit for how long your messages will be visible in the chat before they are automatically deleted.

Clear out storage, and see who you talk to the most

If you want to clear up some space on your phone, you can do so by going into the WhatsApp settings menu and selecting “Data and Storage Usage.” From here, you will see an option to clear your chat history. You can also see how much data each of your contacts is using so that you can delete any unnecessary conversations.

Don’t save photos, videos by default

If you want to prevent WhatsApp from automatically saving photos and videos to your phone’s gallery, you can do so by going into the settings menu and selecting “Media.” From here, you will see an option to turn off the automatic saving of photos and videos.

Receive custom notifications

If you want to customize your notifications for each individual chat, you can do so by long pressing on the chat and selecting “Notifications.” From here, you can choose to enable or disable notifications for that chat, as well as customizing the sound and vibration settings.

Export a conversation

If you want to save a copy of your WhatsApp chat history, you can do so by exporting the conversation. To export a conversation, go into the chat that you want to export and select the “Export Chat” option from the menu. You can then choose to export the chat as a text file or an HTML file.

How to mark messages as unread in WhatsApp

If you want to mark a message as unread, simply long press on the message and select the “Mark as Unread” option. This will add a notification badge to the message so that you can easily see which messages you have yet to read.

Keep your messages secret

If you want to keep your messages from being seen by anyone else, you can enable the “Secret Chat” feature in the settings menu. This will encrypt all of your messages so that only you and the person that you are chatting with can see them.

Conclusion

These are just some of the many useful features that WhatsApp has to offer. With so many features, it’s no wonder that WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. So if you’re not already using WhatsApp, be sure to check it out! You might just find that it’s your new favorite messaging app.

