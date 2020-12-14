Best comic book covers of the week – 14 December 2020

Welcome, to the final comic book cover weekly wrap-up post of 2020! Fret not true believers, because this feature ain’t going anywhere! It has been a heck of a year throughout the comic book industry, with monumental change coming from DC Comics as it severed ties with longtime distribution partners.

For Marvel it was business as usual, saturating the market with all the comic books, but instead of drowning the competition it resulted in some of the strongest new comic book titles rising up and staking a claim in a hotly contested space. This has been the year of comic book studios outside of the sphere of the big two taking a defiant stand against disruptive marketing and the calamitous handling of a global plague.

And throughout all of it, the humble comic book cover has been the best advert that a single issue or a trade paperback could ask for. That single splash of colour, ink, and a recognisable face in a daring new adventure. This post is incarnation 46 for 2020, and here’s another interesting number to throw your way: Throughout the year, I collected over 1400 examples of the best art on the market.

Now that’s a high bar of quality and quantity! Here’s a look then, at the final collection of amazing comic book covers for the year from our side:

Comic book covers of the week credits:

DIE!Namite #3 by Lucio Parrillo

Black Terror: Dark Years by Rahzzah

Green Hornet #4 by Lee Weeks

Black Cat #1 by Patrick Gleason

Captain America #26 by Julian Totino Tedesco

Iron Man #4 by Dave Rapoza

The Immortal Hulk #41 by Alex Ross

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2 by Salvador Larroca

Batgirl #50 by Riley Rossmo

Batman: City Of Bane by Tony S. Daniel

Nightwing #77 by Alan Quah

Rorschach #3 by Jorge Fornes

The Batman’s Grave #12 by Bryan Hitch

Die Vol. 3: The Great Game by Stephanie Hans

Seven To Eternity #15 by Jerome Opena and Matt Hollingsworth

Firefly #24 by Frany

Mega Man: Fully Charged #5 by Toni Infante

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #4 by Toni Infante

Once & Future #14 by Dan Mora

Power Rangers #2 by Dan Mora

Sh*Tshow #1 by Samir Simao

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #4 by Miguel Valderrama

Sera And The Royal Stars #10 by Audrey Mok

The Final Symphony: A Beethoven Anthology by David Mack

