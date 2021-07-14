Cyberpunk 2077….Wait What?

Well, well, well. Wonders never cease, it would seem.

We all know the massive, there is no other word, balls up Cyberpunk 2077 was on release. Littered with game breaking bugs and making it unplayable on the PS4 and Xbox One. So much so that Sony removed it from their store.

I’m not too sure about the fate of the game on PC, as I saw a lot of gameplay on Youtube. I assume, that even though buggy, the game was still playable for the Master Race.

CDPR, labeled a bunch of snake oil salesmen at the launch of Cyberpunk, has released several patches to try and fix most of the issues and evidently will continue to release patches to fix the game.

Sony has since put the game back on the digital PlayStation Store with a stern warning:

“IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended.”

But warnings forsooth!!!!

It would seem that Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded game on PS4 in June in the US, Canada and Europe, beating mainstays like GTA 5, FIFA 21 (*shudders*…awkies) and Minecraft. This is according to a blog, released by Sony, listing the most downloaded games of the past month.

The game is not on the PS5 charts at all, as no PS5 version exists as of yet, with the PS5 version evidently landing “later in the year”. A lot of these downloads might be for the PS5, but will still count as a PS4 game.

It is also worth mentioning that Cyberpunk runs pretty well on the PS4 Pro at the moment, or that is the rumour, so it is a given that people will want to play it. I mean the premise behind the game had everyone talking and looking forward to it.

It’s also fair to mention that most of this had to have happened from word of mouth, Youtube videos and such as Sony reinstated the game on the PlayStation store without any fanfare. It’s also not very prominently featured on the pages of said store.

Will you be playing Cyberpunk anytime soon? Or should I say, take the gamble anytime soon?

If you are currently playing Cyberpunk, let us know how it is, particularly on the PS4 Pro.

Kasie thinks he might wait for the PS5 version, let it stew a bit, and run through some patch cycles and maybe one day pick it up on a sale.

