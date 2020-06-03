Hot Toys’ latest Spider-Man figure is its most amazing one yet

It’s not often that it gets nailed right the first time, but when you craft a comic book character that looks iconic from the first issue? That’s some magic right there. Only a select few pop culture titans can lay lay claim to that honour, and at the top of the list sits Spider-Man. Decked in red and blue spandex, Spider-Man’s costume is the stuff of legend and no matter what replacement comes along, he always finds himself back in his signature threads at the end of the day.

That doesn’t mean that his costume can’t be improved upon though! Take this fancy upgrade for example: After he reclaimed his brain and identity from Doc Ock, Peter Parker suddenly found himself flush with cash. Doc Ock had used his new lease on life to not only steal Parker’s identity but substantially improve upon it, building a business empire that rivalled that of Stark Enterprises or whatever the hell it is that Mister Fantastic does to make ends meet and replace the Baxter Building whenever Doctor Doom fires it off into space.

A ton of capital, access to cutting edge new technology and a team of engineers at his beck and call. Naturally, Spider-Man wanted an upgrade. Which he certainly got, and then some. The Parker Industries Mark IV armour could take a knockin’ from some of the heaviest hitters in the Marvel Universe, it had active camouflage capabilities and it was pretty durable against all manner of energy attacks.

On top of that, Spidey’s web-shooters could now fire off all manner of web fluid attacks, explosive spider-tracers and acidic webbing. Spider-Man was basically a more agile version of Iron Man, equipped with bleeding edge technology and incredibly annoying banter for battle. Outside of the comic books from which it appeared in, Spidey’s fanciest suit was seen in 2018’s Spider-Man video game from Insomniac.

And now it’s making the leap into this reality…in sixth scale form from Hot Toys:





































The figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye to create different combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions; a highly poseable specialized body; beautifully designed red and blue Spider Armor – MK IV Suit that presents on a more metallic appearance vibrant effect; specially applied web patterns with teal coloured luminous reflective effect on the suit to recreate the unique Defense Shield power, black spider emblem surrounding, eyes, and interchangeable hands; Spider-Drone; assorted spider-web effect accessories; a pair of specialized LED light units; and a dynamic figure stand for signature poses.

Hot damn! Beyond the amazing sculpt on the body and the cool dispaly stand this figure comes with, the main party trick in this latest Hot Toys Spider-Man cllectible is what the company refers to as a “luminous reflective web pattern” that “appears under specialized LED lighting exposures”. Basically, it’s going to light up like your teenage son’s room when you shine a black light inside and wonder why it looks like it was attacked by a suicidal version of Casper the friendly ghost.

