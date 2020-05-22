Hot Toys Wonder Woman 1984 is ready to soar like a majestic golden goddess

There’s a medieval quality to DC’s cinematic universe, one that really captures the romantic essence of Arthurian legend. Just look at the design of Man of Steel, which introduced skintight Kryptonian clothing, or how Batman V Superman took the idea of the dark knight a little too seriously with a suit of power armour that was designed to transform Witcher faces into roadkill.

Wonder Woman shares plenty of that DNA as well, albeit with a Grecian twist that is getting a neon upgrade in Wonder Woman 84. We’ve got no idea what the film is even about, but the trailers have shown off one tantalising detail: Glorious golden armour! As a certain Dutch supervillain with a fondness for a blitz and a bong once said, I love gold!

Hot Toys is of course adapting that look, making good use of their DC license and presumably making certain that all the gold paint in Hong Kong winds up inside of their warehouse. They’ll be trotting out two versions of Diana’s shining power-up: A regular edition which packs in her iconic lasso of truth, extra hands and a helmet to protect an amazing recreation of Gal Gadot’s likeness, and a deluxe version which transforms the Amazonia princess into the cover art of a 1980s glam rock album cover.

GLORIOUS!











































“Nothing good is born from lies. And greatness is not what you think.” Wonder Woman returns to the silver screen with more appealing looks in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. As the ultimate embodiment of power, grace, wisdom and wonder, fans’ beloved Amazon warrior princess will come into conflict with her formidable foes in the 1980s wearing her iconic outfits. Gained tremendous popularity after its first appearance in DC All Stars Event, today Hot Toys is proud to present the most detailed look of Diana Prince’s sparkling armor with the 1/6th scale Golden Armor Wonder Woman collectible figure (Deluxe Version) prior to the official release of Wonder Woman 1984. Crafted with special attention to reproduce the authentic details found on the Golden Armor and armor wings, the outfit is painted with fine metallic gold color that flaunts a subtle metallic shimmer, giving the incredible design greater texture and visual interest. Skillfully crafted based on the image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the movie, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with long curly dark brown real fabric hair, a specialized body tailored for Wonder Woman, a set of armor wings in neutral mode, a shiny helmet, Wonder Woman’s signature weapon “Lasso of Truth”, and a specially designed dynamic figure stand for display. Along with the astonishing figure and accessories, this deluxe version will also include an additional set of massive spread wings, measures approximately 67cm wide, designed with extended articulation for wider posing range that accentuates flying and stand-by mode, allowing fans to fully recreate the breathtaking aerial scenes.

It’ll probably cost too dang much when it goes on sale, because you’ll also need to factor in how much it’s going to cost to install shelving that gives Wonder Woman enough space to stretch her wings.

