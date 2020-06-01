Home Comics & Toys The best comic book covers of the week – 01 June 2020

The best comic book covers of the week – 01 June 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on June 1, 2020
Did you know that Marvel holds a Guinness World Record? Well at this point in their current life-cycle, several world records based on how much money their comic book properties have raked in over the last couple of years at the cinema. The achievement I’m referencing though, is for their work on the printed page.

Back in 1966, the House of Ideas decided to print six one-shot comic books that highlighted the origins of their most popular characters but…these comics were no bigger than a postage stamp. Called Marvel Mini-Books, these teeny tiny comic books could be found as bonuses in gumball machines, and thanks to their size, they were of course easily lost. Or eaten by rats.

Anyway, if you’ve got a mint collection, you’ve got one of the most prized grails in comic book collecting. If you don’t have a set, fret not! Marvel will be reviving the one-shots in August, and will release a newly minted collection of comic books featuring Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Sgt. Nick Fury, and Millie the Model. Hey it was a different time!

There’ll be a seventh book that features a history lesson from Mark Evanier, with photography by Geoff Spear. If you grab a set, try not to lose them this time.

Comic book covers of the week credits

  • Batman / Superman #9 by Clayton Henry
  • Batman: The Adventures Continue #2 by Sean Gordon Murphy
  • Birds Of Prey #1 by J. Scott Campbell
  • Detective Comics #1022 by Lee Bermejo
  • Far Sector #6 by Sanford Greene
  • Justice League: Odyssey #22 by Jose Ladronn
  • Lois Lane #12 by Mike Perkins
  • Man Bat #2 by Kyle Hotz
  • Shazam! #12 by Dale Eaglesham
  • The Batman’s Grave #8 by Bryan Hitch
  • Wonder Woman #756 by Rafael Grampa
  • Dragon Ball Super Vol. 9 by Toyotorau
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 13 by Koyoharu Gotouge
  • The Promised Neverland Vol. 15 by Posuka Demizu
  • Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, Series II #6 by Hunter Bonyun
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 by Dave Wachter
  • Nailbiter Returns #1 by Mike Henderson
  • Postal: Deliverance #8 by Raffaele Ienco
  • Reaver #8 by Becky Cloonan
  • The Red Mother #5 by Jeremy Haun
  • Aggretsuko #3 by Shadia Amin
  • Backtrack #3 by Marco D’Alfonso
  • Robyn Hood: Vigilante #6 by Canaan White
  • Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider #5 by Scott Hepburn
  • Star Trek: Year Five #11 by JJ Lendl

Last Updated: June 1, 2020

