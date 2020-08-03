The best comic book covers of the week – 03 August 2020

Before there was a spaceship, before there were alien organisms that zero idea of humanity’s preference for unmolested faces and long before a ginger cat on a spaceship was a jump scare bastard, there was an idea. An idea that would eventually become Alien, a film series that currently has more terrible sequels than good one and a heck of an enduring legacy.
In the late 1970s, a screenplay was doing the rounds for what would eventually become one of Ridley Scott’s most famous films. Naturally, there’s a big difference between the original idea for Alien and what would eventually land up on the big screen, but wouldn’t it be interesting to see what almost was? Dark Horse Comics is banking on that interest, and on the eve of the Alien and Predator licenses being handed over to new owners Disney, they’ve adapted the original and un-edited screenplay into a comic book limited series. Here’s the synopsis for it:
En route to back to Earth, the crew of the starship Snark intercepts an alien transmission. Their investigation leads them to a desolate planetoid, a crashed alien spacecraft, and a pyramidic structure of unknown origin. Then the terror begins…
Same same…but different. Based on the first draft of the screenplay by Dan O’Bannon, this version of Alien went through eight rewrites before it became the iconic fusion of space and horror. Dark Horse’s Alien: The Original Screenplay is based on the untouched original, with writer Cristiano Seixas and artist Guilherme Balbi fleshing it out for an August 5 release. Plus this is what the Xenomorph almost looked like, via artist Carlos D’Anda:
NICE. Now with that bit of spookiness done, on to the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Aquaman Vol. 2: Amnesty by Robson Rocha and Daniel Henriques
- Batman #96 by Tony Daniel
- DCeased: Dead Planet #2 by Ben Oliver
- Harley Quinn #75 by Frank Cho
- Strange Adventures #4 by Mitch Gerads
- The Far Sector #7 by Stjepan Sejic
- Young Justice #17 by John Timms
- Avengers Of The Wastelands #4 by Ivan Shavrin
- Black Cat #12 by Skan
- Empyre #4 by Alexander Lozano
- Empyre: X-Men #2 by Lucas Werneck
- Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #4 by Carlos Gomez
- Star Wars #5 by Patrick Zircher
- Thor #4 by Nic Klein
- Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #6 by Nicoletta Baldari
- My Little Pony / The Transformers #1 by Bethany McGuire-Smith
- Read Only Memories #4 by Nicoletta Baldari
- Ao Haru Ride Vol. 12 by Io Sakisaka
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vol. 6: Part 4, Diamond Is Unbreakable by Hirohiko Araki
- One Piece Vol. 94 by Eiichiro Oda
- The Promised Neverland Vol. 16 by Posaku Demizu
- Coffin Bound #5 by Dani
- Mercy #3 by Mirka Andolfo
- Protector #5 by Simon Roy
- The Goddamned: The Virgin Brides #2 by R.M Guera
- Undiscovered Country #7 by Charlie Adlard
- Horizon: Zero Dawn #1 by Peach Momoko
- The Storyteller: Ghosts #4 by Ver
- Dementia 21 Vols. 1 & 2 by Kago
- Finger Guns #4 by Val Halvorson
- Money Shot #7 by Rebekah Isaacs
- Vampire: The Masquerade #1 by Aaron Campbell
- Sweet Heart #3 by Francesco Iaquinta
- Backtrack #5 by Marco D’Alfonso
- Rick And Morty Presents Birdperson #1 by Angela Trizzino
- Teether #4 by David Hutchison
- Disaster Inc. #2 by Jordan Raskni
Last Updated: August 3, 2020