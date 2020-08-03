The best comic book covers of the week – 03 August 2020

Before there was a spaceship, before there were alien organisms that zero idea of humanity’s preference for unmolested faces and long before a ginger cat on a spaceship was a jump scare bastard, there was an idea. An idea that would eventually become Alien, a film series that currently has more terrible sequels than good one and a heck of an enduring legacy.

In the late 1970s, a screenplay was doing the rounds for what would eventually become one of Ridley Scott’s most famous films. Naturally, there’s a big difference between the original idea for Alien and what would eventually land up on the big screen, but wouldn’t it be interesting to see what almost was? Dark Horse Comics is banking on that interest, and on the eve of the Alien and Predator licenses being handed over to new owners Disney, they’ve adapted the original and un-edited screenplay into a comic book limited series. Here’s the synopsis for it:

En route to back to Earth, the crew of the starship Snark intercepts an alien transmission. Their investigation leads them to a desolate planetoid, a crashed alien spacecraft, and a pyramidic structure of unknown origin. Then the terror begins…

Same same…but different. Based on the first draft of the screenplay by Dan O’Bannon, this version of Alien went through eight rewrites before it became the iconic fusion of space and horror. Dark Horse’s Alien: The Original Screenplay is based on the untouched original, with writer Cristiano Seixas and artist Guilherme Balbi fleshing it out for an August 5 release. Plus this is what the Xenomorph almost looked like, via artist Carlos D’Anda:

NICE. Now with that bit of spookiness done, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits













































































Aquaman Vol. 2: Amnesty by Robson Rocha and Daniel Henriques

Batman #96 by Tony Daniel

DCeased: Dead Planet #2 by Ben Oliver

Harley Quinn #75 by Frank Cho

Strange Adventures #4 by Mitch Gerads

The Far Sector #7 by Stjepan Sejic

Young Justice #17 by John Timms

Avengers Of The Wastelands #4 by Ivan Shavrin

Black Cat #12 by Skan

Empyre #4 by Alexander Lozano

Empyre: X-Men #2 by Lucas Werneck

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #4 by Carlos Gomez

Star Wars #5 by Patrick Zircher

Thor #4 by Nic Klein

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #6 by Nicoletta Baldari

My Little Pony / The Transformers #1 by Bethany McGuire-Smith

Read Only Memories #4 by Nicoletta Baldari

Ao Haru Ride Vol. 12 by Io Sakisaka

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vol. 6: Part 4, Diamond Is Unbreakable by Hirohiko Araki

One Piece Vol. 94 by Eiichiro Oda

The Promised Neverland Vol. 16 by Posaku Demizu

Coffin Bound #5 by Dani

Mercy #3 by Mirka Andolfo

Protector #5 by Simon Roy

The Goddamned: The Virgin Brides #2 by R.M Guera

Undiscovered Country #7 by Charlie Adlard

Horizon: Zero Dawn #1 by Peach Momoko

The Storyteller: Ghosts #4 by Ver

Dementia 21 Vols. 1 & 2 by Kago

Finger Guns #4 by Val Halvorson

Money Shot #7 by Rebekah Isaacs

Vampire: The Masquerade #1 by Aaron Campbell

Sweet Heart #3 by Francesco Iaquinta

Backtrack #5 by Marco D’Alfonso

Rick And Morty Presents Birdperson #1 by Angela Trizzino

Teether #4 by David Hutchison

Disaster Inc. #2 by Jordan Raskni

