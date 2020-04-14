The best comic book covers of the week – 14 April 2020

As far as comic book characters go, Etrigan the Demon has to be one of the wildest ideas that Jack Kirby ever dreamed up. A denizen of hell, who speaks only in rhymes and is bonded to the soul of a mortal? I can only imagine how much of a headache it must have been to pump out dialogue for that character!
Etrigan has had a number of series over the years since he first debuted, but the character has mostly been relegated to a supporting role more than a starring one. That hasn’t stopped some of DC’s best and brightest from wanting to take a crack at the demon though! Over on Twitter, artist Evan Shaner detailed how he and writer Jeff Parker almost pitched a mini-series detailing Etrigan and Jason Blood’s unique partnership:
So why didn’t it happen? No idea to be honest, but as Parker added this was going to be an ambitious project:
What could have been, right? Until then, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week.
Comic book covers of the week credits:
- Nightwing #71 by Alan Quah
- Justice League #45 by Dan Mora
- Aquaman #59 by Stjepan Sejic
- DCeased: Unkillables #3 by Howard Porter
- Lumberjanes #73 by Harriet Moulton
- Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #10 by Steve Lieber
- Lucifer #19 by Tiffany Turrill
- Plunge #3 by Jeremy Wilson
- Die! Die! Die! #10 by Chris Burnham
- Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 by Shannon Maer
- He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #6 by Inhyuk Lee
- Bitter Root #8 by Chris Visions
- Alienated #3 by Christian Wildgoose
- Red Mother #5 by Juan Doe
- Vampirella #10 by Guillem March
- Rick And Morty Presents: Council Of Ricks #1 by Phillip Murphy
- Sonata #10 by Jay Anacleto and Brian Haberlin, Cover B by Geirrod van Dyke and Brian Haberlin
- Billionaire Island #2 by Steve Pugh
- Stealth #2 by Jason Howard
- Hotell #2 by Karen Andrews
- Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #4 by Lucio Parrillo
- Vampironica: New Blood #4 by Lisa Sterle
- Doctor Tomorrow #3 by Peach Momoko
- Predator: Hunters III #3 by Brian Thies
- Death To The Army Of Darkness #3 by Mirka Andolfo
- Robotech: Remix #6 by Rico Renzi
- Monster Planet #5 by Drew Edward Johnson
Last Updated: April 14, 2020