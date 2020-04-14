The best comic book covers of the week – 14 April 2020

As far as comic book characters go, Etrigan the Demon has to be one of the wildest ideas that Jack Kirby ever dreamed up. A denizen of hell, who speaks only in rhymes and is bonded to the soul of a mortal? I can only imagine how much of a headache it must have been to pump out dialogue for that character!

Etrigan has had a number of series over the years since he first debuted, but the character has mostly been relegated to a supporting role more than a starring one. That hasn’t stopped some of DC’s best and brightest from wanting to take a crack at the demon though! Over on Twitter, artist Evan Shaner detailed how he and writer Jeff Parker almost pitched a mini-series detailing Etrigan and Jason Blood’s unique partnership:

1 of my favorite character designs ever. I think it's one of the most interesting dual identity setups in comics. The Arthurian stuff. Jason Blood. The Kirby run is my kind of weird. This piece was in a pitch for a 12-issue Demon book w/ @jeffparker that I'll never shut up about. https://t.co/M3QxMyHGAA — AND EVAN "DOC" SHANER (@DocShaner) April 13, 2020

So why didn’t it happen? No idea to be honest, but as Parker added this was going to be an ambitious project:

Doc and I were essentially shooting for this to be our NEW FRONTIER. I guess there's no reason it still couldn't happen? https://t.co/rXFdbWBcpE — Parker: SOCIAL D (@jeffparker) April 13, 2020

What could have been, right? Until then, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week.

Comic book covers of the week credits:

Nightwing #71 by Alan Quah

Justice League #45 by Dan Mora

Aquaman #59 by Stjepan Sejic

DCeased: Unkillables #3 by Howard Porter

Lumberjanes #73 by Harriet Moulton

Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #10 by Steve Lieber

Lucifer #19 by Tiffany Turrill

Plunge #3 by Jeremy Wilson

Die! Die! Die! #10 by Chris Burnham

Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 by Shannon Maer

He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #6 by Inhyuk Lee

Bitter Root #8 by Chris Visions

Alienated #3 by Christian Wildgoose

Red Mother #5 by Juan Doe

Vampirella #10 by Guillem March

Rick And Morty Presents: Council Of Ricks #1 by Phillip Murphy

Sonata #10 by Jay Anacleto and Brian Haberlin, Cover B by Geirrod van Dyke and Brian Haberlin

Billionaire Island #2 by Steve Pugh

Stealth #2 by Jason Howard

Hotell #2 by Karen Andrews

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #4 by Lucio Parrillo

Vampironica: New Blood #4 by Lisa Sterle

Doctor Tomorrow #3 by Peach Momoko

Predator: Hunters III #3 by Brian Thies

Death To The Army Of Darkness #3 by Mirka Andolfo

Robotech: Remix #6 by Rico Renzi

Monster Planet #5 by Drew Edward Johnson

