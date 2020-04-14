Home Comics & Toys The best comic book covers of the week – 14 April 2020

The best comic book covers of the week – 14 April 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on April 14, 2020
BCBC-April-14

As far as comic book characters go, Etrigan the Demon has to be one of the wildest ideas that Jack Kirby ever dreamed up. A denizen of hell, who speaks only in rhymes and is bonded to the soul of a mortal? I can only imagine how much of a headache it must have been to pump out dialogue for that character!

Etrigan has had a number of series over the years since he first debuted, but the character has mostly been relegated to a supporting role more than a starring one. That hasn’t stopped some of DC’s best and brightest from wanting to take a crack at the demon though! Over on Twitter, artist Evan Shaner detailed how he and writer Jeff Parker almost pitched a mini-series detailing Etrigan and Jason Blood’s unique partnership:

So why didn’t it happen? No idea to be honest, but as Parker added this was going to be an ambitious project:

What could have been, right? Until then, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week.

Comic book covers of the week credits:

  • Nightwing #71 by Alan Quah
  • Justice League #45 by Dan Mora
  • Aquaman #59 by Stjepan Sejic
  • DCeased: Unkillables #3 by Howard Porter
  • Lumberjanes #73 by Harriet Moulton
  • Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #10 by Steve Lieber
  • Lucifer #19 by Tiffany Turrill
  • Plunge #3 by Jeremy Wilson
  • Die! Die! Die! #10 by Chris Burnham
  • Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 by Shannon Maer
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #6 by Inhyuk Lee
  • Bitter Root #8 by Chris Visions
  • Alienated #3 by Christian Wildgoose
  • Red Mother #5 by Juan Doe
  • Vampirella #10 by Guillem March
  • Rick And Morty Presents: Council Of Ricks #1 by Phillip Murphy
  • Sonata #10 by Jay Anacleto and Brian Haberlin, Cover B by Geirrod van Dyke and Brian Haberlin
  • Billionaire Island #2 by Steve Pugh
  • Stealth #2 by Jason Howard
  • Hotell #2 by Karen Andrews
  • Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #4 by Lucio Parrillo
  • Vampironica: New Blood #4 by Lisa Sterle
  • Doctor Tomorrow #3 by Peach Momoko
  • Predator: Hunters III #3 by Brian Thies
  • Death To The Army Of Darkness #3 by Mirka Andolfo
  • Robotech: Remix #6 by Rico Renzi
  • Monster Planet #5 by Drew Edward Johnson

