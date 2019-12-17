The best comic book covers of the week – 17 December 2019

One of the best comic book series I read this decade, has to be XO-Manowar. Based on one of Valiant Entertainment’s legacy characters, the idea was simple enough: A warrior from another era, hurtled centuries into the future (DAMN YOU THEORY OF RELATIVITY!) to fight back against an alien menace while wearing cutting edge armour that may just be the only thing stopping the human race from being completely annihilated.

Valiant’s approach to the character has been fantastic stuff, highlighted by the company’s ability to constantly refresh and revamp their icons. Come 2020, X-O Manowar is getting one of those fresh starts under the guiding hands of writer Dennis Hallum and artist Emilio Laiso. “[The new series will be] a fresh start for X-O that draws from all of the best parts of his history without being bogged down by continuity,” Hallum said in a press release.

What excites me most about the series is how much world building Valiant is letting us do. New villains. New allies. New friends and community. We’re planting Aric firmly on the ground so a big crazy comic book garden can grow up around him. There’s a very human story at the heart of this, but make no mistake, we’re filling up the X-O toy box with rad new toys.

Said toys do indeed look rad. Just check out some of the interior pages for it!











X-O Manowar will be back in action on March 25, with colours by Ruth Redmond, letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and covers by Christian Ward, Jeff Dekal, Rod Reis, Greg Smallwood, and Raúl Allén. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!























































































Comic book covers of the week by:

Justice League #38 by Francis Manapul Batman: Last Knight on Earth #3 by Rafael Albuquerque Aquaman #55 by Robson Rocha Daredevil #15 by Julian Totino Tedesco Teen Titans #37 by Khary Randolph Batman / Superman #5 by Olivier Coipel Harleen #3 by Stjepan Seijic Shazam! #9 by Kaare Andrews Tony Stark: Iron Man #19 by Alexander Loz Catwoman #18 by Kris Anka Fallen Angels #4 by David Nakayama King Thor #4 by Esad Ribic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #46 by Kris Anka Black Panther #19 by Meghan Hetrick Once & Future #5 by Dan Mora Rick and Morty #57 by Marc Ellerby Middlewest #13 by Jorge Corona Flash Forward #4 by Evan Shaner Lumberjanes #69 by Kat Leyh Lucifer #15 by Tiffany Turrill Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #1 by Steve Epting The Last God #3 by Kai Carpenter Suicide Squad #1 by Ivan Reis Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 by Clayton Crain Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson Blade Runner 2019 #5 by Paul Pope Invisible Kingdom #8 by Christian Ward Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1 by Giuseppe Camuncoli Marvel’s Spider-Man: Velocity #5 by Toni Infante He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #2 by In-Hyuk Lee Vampirella #6 by Meghan Hetrick Money Shot #3 by Rebekham Isaacs American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #8 by David Mack Bloodshot #4 by Declan Shalvey Star Trek: Year Five #9 by J.J Lendl Strayed #5 by Juan Doe Vampire State Building #3 by Charlie Adlard Roku #3 by Dave Johnson The Visitor #1 by Raul Allen Chastity #4 by Catherine Nodet Eskimo Kisses #1 by Henry Ponciano Shades Of Magic: The Rebel Army #2 by Claudia Caranfa

