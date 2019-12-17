Home Comics & Toys The best comic book covers of the week – 17 December 2019

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on December 17, 2019
One of the best comic book series I read this decade, has to be XO-Manowar. Based on one of Valiant Entertainment’s legacy characters, the idea was simple enough: A warrior from another era, hurtled centuries into the future (DAMN YOU THEORY OF RELATIVITY!) to fight back against an alien menace while wearing cutting edge armour that may just be the only thing stopping the human race from being completely annihilated.

Valiant’s approach to the character has been fantastic stuff, highlighted by the company’s ability to constantly refresh and revamp their icons. Come 2020, X-O Manowar is getting one of those fresh starts under the guiding hands of writer Dennis Hallum and artist Emilio Laiso. “[The new series will be] a fresh start for X-O that draws from all of the best parts of his history without being bogged down by continuity,” Hallum said in a press release.

What excites me most about the series is how much world building Valiant is letting us do. New villains. New allies. New friends and community. We’re planting Aric firmly on the ground so a big crazy comic book garden can grow up around him. There’s a very human story at the heart of this, but make no mistake, we’re filling up the X-O toy box with rad new toys.

Said toys do indeed look rad. Just check out some of the interior pages for it!

X-O Manowar will be back in action on March 25, with colours by Ruth Redmond, letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and covers by Christian Ward, Jeff Dekal, Rod Reis, Greg Smallwood, and Raúl Allén. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week by:

  1. Justice League #38 by Francis Manapul
  2. Batman: Last Knight on Earth #3 by Rafael Albuquerque
  3. Aquaman #55 by Robson Rocha
  4. Daredevil #15 by Julian Totino Tedesco
  5. Teen Titans #37 by Khary Randolph
  6. Batman / Superman #5 by Olivier Coipel
  7. Harleen #3 by Stjepan Seijic
  8. Shazam! #9 by Kaare Andrews
  9. Tony Stark: Iron Man #19 by Alexander Loz
  10. Catwoman #18 by Kris Anka
  11. Fallen Angels #4 by David Nakayama
  12. King Thor #4 by Esad Ribic
  13. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #46 by Kris Anka
  14. Black Panther #19 by Meghan Hetrick
  15. Once & Future #5 by Dan Mora
  16. Rick and Morty #57 by Marc Ellerby
  17. Middlewest #13 by Jorge Corona
  18. Flash Forward #4 by Evan Shaner
  19. Lumberjanes #69 by Kat Leyh
  20. Lucifer #15 by Tiffany Turrill
  21. Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #1 by Steve Epting
  22. The Last God #3 by Kai Carpenter
  23. Suicide Squad #1 by Ivan Reis
  24. Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1 by Clayton Crain
  25. Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson
  26. Blade Runner 2019 #5 by Paul Pope
  27. Invisible Kingdom #8 by Christian Ward
  28. Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1 by Giuseppe Camuncoli
  29. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Velocity #5 by Toni Infante
  30. He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #2 by In-Hyuk Lee
  31. Vampirella #6 by Meghan Hetrick
  32. Money Shot #3 by Rebekham Isaacs
  33. American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #8 by David Mack
  34. Bloodshot #4 by Declan Shalvey
  35. Star Trek: Year Five #9 by J.J Lendl
  36. Strayed #5 by Juan Doe
  37. Vampire State Building #3 by Charlie Adlard
  38. Roku #3 by Dave Johnson
  39. The Visitor #1 by Raul Allen
  40. Chastity #4 by Catherine Nodet
  41. Eskimo Kisses #1 by Henry Ponciano
  42. Shades Of Magic: The Rebel Army #2 by Claudia Caranfa

Last Updated: December 17, 2019

