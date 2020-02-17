The best comic book covers of the week – 17 February 2019

There’s a new Bat in town! For years, Gotham has been protected by Batman and his extended bat-family, but a dark shadow exists within the infamous city of crime. While Bruce Wayne may use the idea of a bat to strike fear into the heart of criminals, he’s only dressed like the infamous creature of the night. Dr. Kirk Langstrom on the other hand, is a bat…man. Or a Man-Bat to be precise!

Cursed to transform into the nightmarish abomination of science gone horribly wrong, Langstrom’s Man-Bat persona resulted in an unwilling monster. What if Langstrom wanted to be a monster though? That’s the question that the new Man-Bat series will ask, as writer Dave Wielgosz artist Sumit Kumar get to work on a tale where the infamous doctor embraces the monster within:

For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him. But he’s finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he’s going to take out his anger on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat’s devastation?

And now I’m flashing back to Batman: Arkham Knight and its magical ability to instantly ruin clean pants whenever you came face to face with man-Bat in those sequences. While I go change my pants, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week:

Comic book covers of the week by:

Justice League #41 by Jamal Campbell Nightwing #69 by Alan Quah Fantastic Four #19 by Nick Bradshaw Daredevil #18 by Julian Totino Tedesco Teen Titans #39 by Khary Randolph Captain America #19 by Alex Ross Deadly Class #43 by Wes Craig Captain Marvel #15 by Mark Brooks Wolverine #1 by Clayton Crain Spawn #305 by Jason Shawn Alexander Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #103 by Sam Lofti Guardians Of The Galaxy #2 by Ivan Shavrin Deadpool #3 by Chris Bachalo Ghost-Spider #7 by Paul Pope Flash Forward #6 by Evan Shaner Legion of Super-Heroes #4 by Alex Garner Middlewest #15 by Jorge Corona Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson Firefly #14 by by Daniel Warren Johnson DCeased: Unkillables #1 by Howard Porter Family Tree #4 by Phil Hester Wonder Twins #12 by Stephen Byrne Plunge #1 by Jeremy Wilson Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #3 by Patric Reynolds The Transformers #17 by Livio Ramondelli Bitter Root #6 by Chris Brunner Red Mother #3 by Jeremy Haun 2020 Machine Man #1 by Dave Rapoza The Visitor #3 by Alan Quah Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #2 by Lucio Parrillo Sera and the Royal Stars #6 by Audrey Mok Godkillers #1 by Jeremy Haun

