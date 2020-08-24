The best comic book covers of the week – 24 August 2020

Remember when Thor had a secret identity? I’m not joking, this was actually a huge part of his character when he was first introduced! When big daddy Odin decided to teach his errant thunderling a lesson in humility, he cast him out of Asgard and transformed him into Dr Donald Blake, doctor extraordinaire who lived life with a case of the worst limp ever.

Blake eventually found Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, would smack it on the ground and be reborn as the Thunder God. Or trade places with him, it’s weird because comic books. So whatever happened to Donald Blake? In recent years, Thor has been Thor. A prince and eventually a king, the god of thunder has been too busy to maintain an alter-ego as of late.

So where the heck has Donald Blake disappeared to? That’s the question that the son of Odin will be seeking an answer to in Thor #9. Here’s the synopsis for the issue:

The “Prey” arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it’s been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962!

A mystery 58 years in the making! Should make for an exciting new arc, when Donny Cates and Nic Cklein drop this tale in November. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Vengeance Of Vampirella #9 by Lucio Parrillo

Empyre: Captain America #3 by Butch Guice

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1 by Art Adams

Force Works: 2020 #3 by Ryan Brown

Iron Man 2020 #6 by Takashi Okazaki

The Amazing Spider-Man #47 by Josemaria Casanovas

iWolverine 2020 #2 by Dave Johnson

Black Magick #13 by Nicola Scott

Killadelphia #7 by Jason Shawn Alexander

Middlewest Book 3 by Jorge Corona

Spawn #309 by Todd McFarlane

That Texas Blood #3 by Jacob Phillips

Amethyst #5 by Amy Reeder

Batgirl #48 by Ian MacDonald

Batman / Superman #11 by Jae Lee

Batman: The Three Jokers #1 by Jason Fabok

John Constantine: Hellblazer #9 by John Paul Leon

Red Hood: Outlaw #48 by Phillip Tan

The Legion Of Super Heroes #8 by Ryan Sook

Wonder Woman #761 by Robson Rocha and Daniel Henriques

Mega Man: Fully Charged #1 by Toni Infante

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #53 by Jamal Campbell

Wynd #3 by Peach Momoko

Gutter Magic: Smoke & Mirrors #4 by Fei Chen

Monstrous: Witch Hunter #2 by Robert Nugent and Stan Yak

Van Helsing Vs. The League Of Monsters #4 by Canaan White

Blade Runner 2019 #9 by George Caltsoudas

Last Updated: