The best comic book covers of the week – 24 August 2020

Remember when Thor had a secret identity? I’m not joking, this was actually a huge part of his character when he was first introduced! When big daddy Odin decided to teach his errant thunderling a lesson in humility, he cast him out of Asgard and transformed him into Dr Donald Blake, doctor extraordinaire who lived life with a case of the worst limp ever.
Blake eventually found Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, would smack it on the ground and be reborn as the Thunder God. Or trade places with him, it’s weird because comic books. So whatever happened to Donald Blake? In recent years, Thor has been Thor. A prince and eventually a king, the god of thunder has been too busy to maintain an alter-ego as of late.
So where the heck has Donald Blake disappeared to? That’s the question that the son of Odin will be seeking an answer to in Thor #9. Here’s the synopsis for the issue:
The “Prey” arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it’s been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962!
A mystery 58 years in the making! Should make for an exciting new arc, when Donny Cates and Nic Cklein drop this tale in November. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Vengeance Of Vampirella #9 by Lucio Parrillo
- Empyre: Captain America #3 by Butch Guice
- Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1 by Art Adams
- Force Works: 2020 #3 by Ryan Brown
- Iron Man 2020 #6 by Takashi Okazaki
- The Amazing Spider-Man #47 by Josemaria Casanovas
- iWolverine 2020 #2 by Dave Johnson
- Black Magick #13 by Nicola Scott
- Killadelphia #7 by Jason Shawn Alexander
- Middlewest Book 3 by Jorge Corona
- Spawn #309 by Todd McFarlane
- That Texas Blood #3 by Jacob Phillips
- Amethyst #5 by Amy Reeder
- Batgirl #48 by Ian MacDonald
- Batman / Superman #11 by Jae Lee
- Batman: The Three Jokers #1 by Jason Fabok
- John Constantine: Hellblazer #9 by John Paul Leon
- Red Hood: Outlaw #48 by Phillip Tan
- The Legion Of Super Heroes #8 by Ryan Sook
- Wonder Woman #761 by Robson Rocha and Daniel Henriques
- Mega Man: Fully Charged #1 by Toni Infante
- Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #53 by Jamal Campbell
- Wynd #3 by Peach Momoko
- Gutter Magic: Smoke & Mirrors #4 by Fei Chen
- Monstrous: Witch Hunter #2 by Robert Nugent and Stan Yak
- Van Helsing Vs. The League Of Monsters #4 by Canaan White
- Blade Runner 2019 #9 by George Caltsoudas
Last Updated: August 24, 2020