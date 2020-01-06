The best comic book covers of the week – January 06 2019

Need a super-jail to house super-bad supervillains? Then chances are that you’ll be more than happy to throw away all manner of costumed villainy into a pit known simply as The Raft. Which only has several escapes a week now, as opposed to the numerous mass jailbreaks that it suffered in the past. Progress!
What about those supervillains who need some proper mental rehabilitation though? Crooks and thieves, twisted by their origins and transformed into psychologically ill harbingers of chaos who could do with some therapy? That’s what the ol’ Ravencroft institute is for…or kind of was. After the events of Absolute Carnage, Marvel’s Arkham Asylum was turned into a shattered husk of its former self.
Or was it? In 2020, writer Frank Tieri teams up with Angel Unzueta to craft a new tale of the infamous madhouse and its dark legacy. “What we’ll learn in this event is that the original Ravencroft predates the one we know, that the very land itself that the site was built upon is soaked in blood,” Tieri said in a press release.
That there are connections to people, organizations, and events throughout Marvel history that were previously undisclosed. That in many cases, it can be said that Ravencroft is a site where evil was birthed in the Marvel U. It all leads up to the five-issue RAVENCROFT limited series, which will see a new Ravencroft rise from the ashes…along with all the good—and yes, the bad—that’ll come with it.
You have been warned, kids…
Here’s a look at the Kim Jacinto cover for the first issue, which lands on January 29:
Not bad! As for the rest of the week, feast your eyes on this calamitous collection of comic book covers!
Comic book covers of the week by:
- The Immortal Hulk #29 by Alex Ross
- X-Force #5 by Russell Dauterman
- New Mutants #5 by Rod Reis
- Supergirl #38 by Derrick Chew
- Catwoman #19 by Ian MacDonald
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101 by Alan Quah
- Black Cat #8 by J Scott Campbell
- Deadpool #2 by Mirka Andolfo
- Batman and the Outsiders #9 by Tyler Kirkham
- Ascender #8 by Dustin Nguyen
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #5 by Mikel Janin
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #11 by Marc Aspinall
- Venom #22 by John Tyler Christopher
- Miles Morales: The End #1 by Rahzzah
- Morbius #3 by Skan
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 by Simone Di Meo
- Archie #710 by Billy Tucci
- Daphne Byrne #1 by Piotr Kowalski
- Red Sonja #12 by Amanda Conner
- Conan: Serpent War #3 by Marcos Martin
- The Plot #4 by Tim Daniel
- Sonata #7 by Brian Haberlin
- Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape #4 by Troy Little
- The Clock #1 by Colleen Doran
- You Are Obsolete #5 by Andy Clark
- Stranger Things: Into the Fire #1 by Kyle Lambert
- gen:LOCK #3 by Dan Mora
- Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year Two #1 by Paulina Ganucheau
- Red Agent: Island of Dr Moreau #1 by Harvey Tolibao
Last Updated: January 6, 2020