The best comic book covers of the week – January 06 2019

Need a super-jail to house super-bad supervillains? Then chances are that you’ll be more than happy to throw away all manner of costumed villainy into a pit known simply as The Raft. Which only has several escapes a week now, as opposed to the numerous mass jailbreaks that it suffered in the past. Progress!

What about those supervillains who need some proper mental rehabilitation though? Crooks and thieves, twisted by their origins and transformed into psychologically ill harbingers of chaos who could do with some therapy? That’s what the ol’ Ravencroft institute is for…or kind of was. After the events of Absolute Carnage, Marvel’s Arkham Asylum was turned into a shattered husk of its former self.

Or was it? In 2020, writer Frank Tieri teams up with Angel Unzueta to craft a new tale of the infamous madhouse and its dark legacy. “What we’ll learn in this event is that the original Ravencroft predates the one we know, that the very land itself that the site was built upon is soaked in blood,” Tieri said in a press release.

That there are connections to people, organizations, and events throughout Marvel history that were previously undisclosed. That in many cases, it can be said that Ravencroft is a site where evil was birthed in the Marvel U. It all leads up to the five-issue RAVENCROFT limited series, which will see a new Ravencroft rise from the ashes…along with all the good—and yes, the bad—that’ll come with it. You have been warned, kids…

Here’s a look at the Kim Jacinto cover for the first issue, which lands on January 29:

Not bad! As for the rest of the week, feast your eyes on this calamitous collection of comic book covers!

Comic book covers of the week by:



























































The Immortal Hulk #29 by Alex Ross

X-Force #5 by Russell Dauterman

New Mutants #5 by Rod Reis

Supergirl #38 by Derrick Chew

Catwoman #19 by Ian MacDonald

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101 by Alan Quah

Black Cat #8 by J Scott Campbell

Deadpool #2 by Mirka Andolfo

Batman and the Outsiders #9 by Tyler Kirkham

Ascender #8 by Dustin Nguyen

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #5 by Mikel Janin

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #11 by Marc Aspinall

Venom #22 by John Tyler Christopher

Miles Morales: The End #1 by Rahzzah

Morbius #3 by Skan

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 by Simone Di Meo

Archie #710 by Billy Tucci

Daphne Byrne #1 by Piotr Kowalski

Red Sonja #12 by Amanda Conner

Conan: Serpent War #3 by Marcos Martin

The Plot #4 by Tim Daniel

Sonata #7 by Brian Haberlin

Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape #4 by Troy Little

The Clock #1 by Colleen Doran

You Are Obsolete #5 by Andy Clark

Stranger Things: Into the Fire #1 by Kyle Lambert

gen:LOCK #3 by Dan Mora

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year Two #1 by Paulina Ganucheau

Red Agent: Island of Dr Moreau #1 by Harvey Tolibao

