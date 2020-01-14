These Jol and Elly 1/12 scale All That Remains figures are just too adorable for the post apocalypse

Folks, I’d like to introduce you to Jol and Elly. They’re survivors, rough and tough scavengers looking for a better tomorrow in a world gone mad. The apocalypse has come, mankind was almost wiped out and maybe the bigger monsters out there aren’t homicidal vegans gone too far but rather the bandits looking to eke a living out in this brave new world.

While it does sound like a premise ripe for a video game, these figures from the All That Remains line definitely aren’t related to anything that rhymes with The Vast of Gus. No sir, these adorable 1/12 scale figures are something else entirely, and they look absolutely adorable in their detailed design. Here’s a closer look at Jol and Elly in all their glory:





































So what’s in the box? Billy Jol comes with the following goodies:

1 x Head sculpt

1 x Original 1/12 male body

4 x Pair of hands

2 Closed fist hands

2 Relaxed hands

2 Grabbing hands

2 Trigger hands

1 x Green plaid shirt

1 x Dark blue pants

1 x Pair of boots

1 x Backpack

1 x Revolver

1 x 9MM Pistol

1 x Shotgun

1 x Enhanced Pipe

1 x Axe

1 x Shiv

1 x Brick

1 x Scissor blade

1 x Nail bomb

1 x Wrist watch

1 x Bandages

1 x Flashlight

1 x Display base

While Elly has these goodies in her box:

1 x Head sculpt

1 x Original 1/12 teen female body

7 x hands

2 Closed fist hands

2 Relaxed hands

2 Grabbing hands

1 Trigger hands

1 x Red Hawaiian t-shirt w/ black sleeves

1 x Dark blue jeans

1 x Pair of sneakers

1 x Backpack

1 x Mini type pistol

1 x Hunting rifle

1 x Bow

1 x Pocket knife

Accessories:

1 x Brick

4 x Arrows

1 x Flashlight

1 x Display base

You can grab each figure on their own (Joel retails for HK$680/R1264, while Elly will set you back HK$660/R1227), or you can nab both of them for HK1280/R2379 in a duo package that chucks an extra gas mask, baseball bat, Molotov cocktail and machete into the deal. Shipping kicks off some time in Q2 or Q3 this year. I kind of dig these figures, which are scratching an itch that I never knew I had: Namely this rash I’ve developed for wanting a collection of smaller clothed figures to fill my shelves up with.

