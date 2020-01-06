2020 Golden Globes – 1917, Tarantino, HBO lead surprising winners list

The 75th Golden Globe Awards wrapped up just a short while back in Los Angeles, with the second biggest stop on the Hollywood awards circuit dishing out a bunch of surprises. The winners circle chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has always been a very solid precursor to the big one, the Oscars, and this morning’s show proved that the race for those tiny gold men is still wide open.

Going into the show, the overwhelming narrative was that Bong Joon-Ho’s Palme d’Or winning Parasite would sweep the major categories. But while the critically praised film netted the Korean maestro a Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, it was Sam Mendes’ 1917 that swooped in to claim Best Director. The WWI epic then followed that up by taking Best Motion Picture – Drama as well. And I couldn’t be happier! You’ll have to wait a little while longer for my review of 1917 thanks to local embargoes, but it was without a doubt my best film of 2019.

Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was another massive winner. Tarantino himself took home the awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, while Brad Pitt’s fantastic turn as ageing stuntman Cliff Dalton earned him the nod for Best Supporting Actor. In easily the easiest pick of the night, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor in a Drama for his incredible performance in Joker, while Renee Zellweger continues her Hollywood comeback by winning the Best Actress in a Drama award for Judy. But it wasn’t just the big guns who featured though. Awkwafina made history as the first Asian-American actress to take home one of the top honours as she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her lead role in The Farewell, while Taron Egerton also surprised by nabbing the Best Actor counterpart with Rocketman.

And speaking of films with titles that possibly sound like superheroes, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was completely left out in the cold, winning none of the five nominations it earned. Possibly the biggest upset of the night though was Laika’s stop-motion animated The Missing Link shutting out Disney’s box office smashing one-two punch of Frozen II and The Lion King to claim the Best Motion Picture – Animated crown.

On the TV side, things were just as topsy turvy. Despite Netflix making history with the most nominations, it was HBO that shut out the streaming service. Not thanks to Game of Thrones though, which walked home empty-handed at the Golden Globes yet again, meaning it completed its run with just one award across its eight seasons. The cable network won big though with Chernobyl and Succession, with the latter earning Best Drama as well Best Actor for Brian Cox.

Hulu also pulled off an upset as the relatively new and buzz-free Ramy earned/creator star Ramy Youssef the win for best comedy actor, snubbing favourites like Barry’s Bill Hader and The Kominsky Method’s Michael Douglas. Netflix had some glory though as Olivia Colman added another statue to her already burgeoning mantlepiece as she won Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown. That’s one award more than streaming newcomer Apple TV Plus, which saw both its nominations for The Morning Show snubbed.

Here’s the full list of nominees below with winners highlighted in bold.

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Television:

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

“Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

“Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Last Updated: