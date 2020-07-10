A deadly premonition spreads in the psychological mystery drama She Dies Tomorrow

She Dies Tomorrow is the sophomore feature from writer/director Amy Seimetz (Sun Don’t Shine, but much better known as the creator, writer, and director of the TV series The Girlfriend Experience), and is a complicated genre mish-mash of drama, mystery, comedy, and fantasy.

Kate Lyn Sheil (Outcast, High Maintenance) stars as Amy, a young woman who wakes up one morning utterly convinced that she is going to die the following day. When she shares this premonition with her friends they try to help her shake the feeling by convincing her it’s all in her mind and nothing is going to happen, but all that changes when they begin to experience the same feeling of impending doom themselves.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

Let’s take a look, and try not to catch anything in the process:

This is definitely a movie you’ll either love or hate, with little middle ground. The focus here is on the psychological toll this takes on all of them and how they respond to it, and whether or not this is all happening in everyone’s minds, as opposed to some potential mysterious entity wanting to kill everyone like you’d get in a regular horror movie. Of course I could be wrong and that’s what happens in the end, but I think this looks like a good watch if you enjoy psychological dramas because the premise is intriguing and it looks both well-directed and acted.

What do you think?

She Dies Tomorrow is due for release via digital and on-demand on 7 August. It also stars Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Michelle Rodriguez.

