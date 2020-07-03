A Groundhog Day TV series could be in development

Groundhog Day is one of those iconic films that remains a joy to watch to this day. Whereas most films would struggle to make watching a man do the same things over and over again exciting, there is still something charming about Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors as he gets stuck in a time loop and how he explores the many different ways he can make the most out of just that one day, without consequence.

It’s a premise that could be coming to TV soon according, to Groundhog Day actor Stephen Tobolowsky who reveals in a new interview on The Production Meeting podcast about how he has been approached to reprise his role of Ned, the annoying insurance salesman from the movie:

There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works. One of the producers – I was working on Goldbergs or Schooled, one of those shows over on the Sony lot, and one of them saw me, goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show, could you be Ned for the TV show?’ I go, ‘Sure. Yeah, no problem.’ You know? But, it’s Ned, you know, thirty years later, you know? What has his life become?

It’s easy to see how a concept like Groundhog Day could work as a TV series, with each episode serving as a day in the life of its lead character and allowing for more exciting opportunities to be filmed over the course of an entire season. It will also provide more opportunity to explore the small town and give even further background to its inhabitants.

Speaking of that lead character though, if the producers are looking to bring back a 30-year older Ned for this, bringing back an older Bill Murray would have sold on the idea from day one. Although that will likely never happen. It’s worth noting though that nothing has been officially announced about this project and so it could still just be in early development for now. Hopefully, Sony does find a way of making Groundhog Day see the light of day. Or the light of the same day, over and over again.

