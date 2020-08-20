Bill Murray and Rashida Jones reconnect in Sofia Coppola’s Apple TV+ dramedy On The Rocks

“For relaxing times… make it Suntory time.” If you know that line not only are you a classy person with excellent taste in movies, you might also be pleased to hear that the Lost in Translation pair of writer/director Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray – who won the Oscar for Best Writing and was nominated for Best Actor for the aforementioned 2003 movie respectively – are reteaming for a new dramedy.

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Laura, who’s begun to doubt the fidelity of her husband (Marlon Wayans – White Chicks), and teams up with her larger-than-life father (Bill Murray) to follow him around town in the hopes of uncovering the truth behind her suspicions. Despite the circumstances, their reunion provides both of them with something that’s been missing from their lives.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

Let’s take a look:

If I had to sum that trailer up in one word, that word would be “comfortable” – in the sense of snuggling up under a warm blanket on a cold night. This looks like a light-hearted, maybe slightly cheesy, and not particularly challenging dramedy about a father trying to reconnect with his daughter, who herself is just coming to the realisation that she’s living in a rut. As we’ve come to expect from Coppola it’s beautifully directed, and Jones and Murray are putting in the good, restrained performances.

What do you think?

On The Rocks is due for release on Apple TV+ in October. It also stars Jenny Slate, Jessica Henwick, Barbara Bain, Nadia Dajani, Musto Pelinkovicci, and Jules Wilcox.

Last Updated: