Bonnie and Clyde are going viral in this trailer for Infamous

If social media has reminded the world of one thing, it’s that if you really want to be a popular person with lots of followers, you need to be pretty crazy, stupid, controversial or malicious. And if you’re all of them, then you’re probably on the right track towards going viral. And that is the lesson I think, behind this next movie called Infamous.

Infamous, written and directed by Joshua Caldwell, stars Bella Thorne as Arielle, a rebel living in a small town who longs for a life of fame and excitement after meets up with an ex-con by the name of Dean (Jake Manley), who instantly fall for each other. Following the accidental death of Dean’s abusive father, the pair go on the run and end up on a crime spree which they use to achieve infamy thanks to social media and the ability to film their robberies for their followers:

Hey, I never knew they were doing a remake of Natural Born Killers. While the movie bills itself as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, thanks to its style and also documentary nature, it comes across a lot closer to Oliver Stone’s cult classic, though with all the talent removed from it. Whereas Natural Born Killers was a superbly shot and had a touch of stylistic violence, this film seems more mediocre and less provocative in its approach and lacking the same bite. Or overall excellence.

Still, even if it doesn’t excite me, I’m sure there are many out there who could find some interest in both its plot and style, and are looking for a modern twist on a well-trodden story. Infamous is scheduled to be made available for On-Demand services from June 12, so it’s also a movie that you should be able to watch soon.

