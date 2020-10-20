Action-packed new trailer for The Mandalorian S2 blasts in

We’re less than two weeks away from the hotly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and the House of Mouse has dropped a brand new preview for the Star Wars live-action TV series. This “special look” (just call it a trailer, Disney!) is packed with all sorts of new action including spaceship battles, laser shootouts, jetpack blasting, and even a boxing match between two green-skinned alien pig creatures (they’re called Gamorreans, by the way). On top of that, Pedro Pascal’s titular Din Djarin shares some more details on his mission to return The Child aka Baby Yoda to his people. In the first trailer, we learned this involved finding the Jedi, but now we hear that “Mando” also needs the help of his own people.

Speaking of help, old faces return in the form of Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Gina Carano’s Cara Dune to help Din complete his quest. Unfortunately (disappointing spoiler alert), we’re still not seeing any other “old faces” as Disney stubbornly refuse to confirm reports that The Mandalorian season two will see the live-action debuts of a bunch of fan-favourite characters from the animated/novel side of Star Wars in the form of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and more. Sigh! I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Mandalorian creator/writer Jon Favreau recently spoke to Variety about the show, revealing that the third season is already set to start production “before the end of the year” once Pascal wraps shooting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage. And luckily, it doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic can do much to derail those plans thanks to the groundbreaking “Stagecraft” technology that The Mandalorian pioneered which allows Favreau and co to shoot scenes using special wall-sized video panels to create highly-believable virtual environments for the actors to shoot in. Ideal for socially distanced sets and remote post-production.

Just last night, reports emerged that Warner Bros. is now utilizing Stagecraft for select scenes on The Batman, becoming the first feature film to make use of the tech. But could we see the tech also being used as part of a Mandalorian feature film one day? Could Favreau’s armour-wearing gunslinger make the jump from the streaming small screen to the Star Wars big screen? Favreau isn’t committing quite yet, but he says “the line is blurring now” between the two mediums.

Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well. [I’m in] no rush. But we’re definitely open to it and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now.

The eight-episode second season of The Mandalorian is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on 30 October with episodes airing weekly.

