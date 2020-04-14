An unexpected fortune turns deadly in Netflix’s thriller Dangerous Lies

Dangerous Lies is Netflix’s upcoming thriller from Michael Scott and David Golden, who between them have respectively directed and written an unhealthy amount of Christmas-related movies.

It stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as a struggling young woman who takes on a new job as the caretaker of a wealthy, yet lonely, old man (Elliot Gould – Ray Donovan), but when he suddenly passes away a few months later she’s shocked to discover that he’s left his entire fortune to her. However her good fortune not only draws the attention of a suspicious police detective (Sasha Alexander – Rizzoli and Isles), but also far more unsavory characters who begin to pop out of the woodwork, and suddenly she and her husband (Jessie T. Usher – The Boys) are drawn into a massive web of conspiracy and murder.

The official plot synopsis as follows:

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

Let’s take a look:

I’m on the fence about this. I think there’s a potenially good movie at the core of this, with what seems like a decent plot and some solid actors in front of the camera – but based on the trailer I think it looks poorly directed and the terrible soundtrack included in this trailer doesn’t inspire much confidence. This could go either way.

What do you think?

Dangerous Lies will premiere on Netflix on 30 April. It also stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Garfield Wilson, and Nick Purcha.

Last Updated: