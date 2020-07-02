Beavis and Butthead are getting a “whole new Gen Z world” reboot

Some shows become so iconic that they are practically a symbol of an entire generation. For many years, MTV’s Beavis and Butthead (that ran from 1993 to 1997) was a sign of a rock-oriented generation thanks to the two air-headed teenage characters love of heavy metal music and making fun of society and politics in general. It was also a symbol that I stayed well clear of as I never quite got the humour and found the antics of the duo quite buffoonish despite my fondness for their music tastes.

Depending on which side of the fence you sit on when it comes to your like / dislike of the two, then you will either be quite ecstatic or disappointed to know that Beavis and Butthead will be making a comeback as Comedy Central has announced a two-season revival of the show as part of their efforts to increase their animated content.

Io9 has reported the news of the duo’s return with series creator Mike Judge (who also voices the two airheads) returning to reimagine the show for a newer generation, with the option for additional spin-offs and specials should they prove to resonate once again with viewers.

As much as I disliked the series, it’s hard to fault its influence on media and entertainment in general, thanks to its sharp critique and social commentary being one of the inspirations for the creation of South Park. It will be interesting to see how Judge reshapes the two teenagers to reflect these different times and whether we will see the pair now older and still not any wiser, or if they will be restyled as teenagers for a different generation.

Are you a fan of the show? If so, proceed to make non-sensical laughing noises below in the comments.

Last Updated: