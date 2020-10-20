Beginnings and endings are intertwined in the surreal drama Wander Darkly

Wander Darkly is the upcoming drama from writer/director Tara Miele (The Lake Effect, The Nomads) that stars Sienna Miller (The Girl) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Miller and Luna play a married couple, Adrienne and Matteo, with a newborn baby who are struggling with their relationship. After the pair are involved in a serious car accident, Adrienne begins to feel as if she’s become separated from herself and somehow untethered from reality. As she does so she begins to relive their relationship, which leads her to understand how things came to be as they are, and possibly how to fix them.

The official synopsis is as follows:

In Wander Darkly, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer-director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

Let’s take a look:

They say that your life flashes before your eyes at the moment of death, and if I didn’t know better I’d say that’s what this couple is experiencing together somehow. Anyway, I think this looks like a decent drama with solid performances from its leads, and the surreal aesthetic with the ever-present spectre of death looming over them makes it stand out from the standard relationship drama.

What do you think?

Wander Darkly will premiere on digital and on-demand on 11 December. It also stars Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, Vanessa Bayer, and Ayden Mayeri.

Last Updated: