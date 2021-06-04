Borderlands movie photos show off Claptrap, Roland, and Patricia Tannis in the shadows

Just like the Easter bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Queen of England, I still refuse to believe in the existence of the Borderlands movie. It has a cast which is punching well above its weight, and if the first teaser image of Cate Blanchett as the Siren Lillith is anything to go by, this Eli Roth-directed film is going to win plenty of love from fans for at least nailing the look of its characters properly.

If that wasn’t enough of a tease for you, good news! The lights still aren’t fixed in the dingy Budapest stairway where Jamie Lee Curtis has been grabbing a few photos, but at least you can check out the silhouettes of the rest of the main cast: Kevin Hart’s Roland, Jack Black’s Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu’s Krieg, and Curtis herself as Dr. Patricia Tannis:

Dr. Patricia Tannis, in @borderlandsfilm who some call INSANE (LY) SMART emphasis on the first part! Well, the joke is on them because I'm an NPC and I'm #inthemovie

She's 'just friends' with EchoNet who is a #cheater @lionsgate@realeliroth@picturestart@GearboxOfficial pic.twitter.com/wsbsjXeIsi — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 3, 2021

First look of @KevinHart4real as Roland in Borderlands. Photography by @jamieleecurtis on set. pic.twitter.com/iILNo9XFLL — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) June 3, 2021

First look of @ArianaG as Tiny Tina in Borderlands. Photography on set by @jamieleecurtis. pic.twitter.com/DUJTXEFNo6 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) June 3, 2021

Oh yeah, those shapes are coming together nicely. While it remains to be seen just how close to the video game the film remains when it comes to character personalities, here’s the general gist for those of you who have never foolishly asked Marcus for a refund: Roland was a stoic mercenary and eventual leader of the resistance group the Crimsons Raiders in the first two Borderlands games, Tiny Tina is a maniacal explosives orphan with a tragic backstory, Krieg is a gigantic mountain of muscles who wants to turn people into meat-bicycles, and Tannis is, shall we say, differently sane. And very smart!

As for Claptrap, that motor-mouthed robot has been a core part of Borderlands throughout every game, willing to tackle any challenge before it from grotesque monsters to cosmic space gods. Just don’t ask Claptrap to deal with stairs. Stairs! STAIIIIIIIIIRRRRRRRRRSSSSSSS!

There’s no release date yet for the Borderlands movie which is set in its own pocket of continuity, but if the set photos are any indicator, then progress is going pretty smoothly so far for the project.

