Check out Cate Blanchett As Lilith From The Borderlands Movie…sort of

I still refuse to believe that the Borderlands movie is happening, but here we are. Eli Roth calling the shots behind the camera, a stacked cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart as headliners, and a classic story of treasure hunters on a backwards alien planet looking to score some sweet loot from an alien vault.

The only question is, will this film nail the signature style of Borderlands? Sort of judge for yourself, as Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the set that shows Cate Blanchett in her Lilith costume. Which apparently generates mini-eclipse events:

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett

From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate

Arad Productions

That silhouette looks like it was rendered in an Xbox 360 game, which kind of looks…perfect? Can’t wait to see the full reveal, because Blanchett’s shape is cutting a brilliantly authentic Borderlands pose right there for her part as the Siren known only as Lillith. On that topic, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford took to Twitter again to remind people that while the Borderlands film may be based on the games, it won’t be a part of the canon of that universe.

Instead, Pitchford already has Disney dollars in his eyes and refers to this film as being a part of the Borderlands Cinematic Universe. “It’s parallel and related to the video games, with authentic characters and themes, but independent canon from the video games,” Pitchford tweeted. What this basically means is that Borderlands will cherry-pick the best bits from the games, and use it to create its own lore and narrative.

Some of us working on this are starting to refer to the realm of movie story as "within the Borderlands Cinematic Universe" (or BCU). It's parallel and related to the videogames, with authentic characters and themes, but independent canon from the videogames.

“We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules,” Pitchford said in a previous post back in April.

The movie is canon to the cinematic universe. The games are canon to the video game universe. There are parallels between them, but also differences. It’s okay. Consider how Marvel has handled movies versus comic books for reference if this is hard for you to understand.

Borderlands is currently shooting scenes and disposable stuntmen in Budapest, so it’ll likely be a while before any other details or even a trailer pops up. Will we see Claptrap confounded by his greatest nemesis, stairs? By the vaults, I do hope we get that scene.

