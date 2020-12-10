Cobra Kai S3: First pics and trailer crane-kick their way online

The second season of Cobra Kai was not as good as the first. There, I said it! I can’t tell you exactly what it was about the sophomore showing of the surprise breakout Karate Kid franchise revival that wasn’t up to snuff, but it just felt off. Maybe it was pushing Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) a tad to the side in favour of more teen drama, or maybe the fact that the fight choreography and execution got kind of iffy in places.

When it came to the last few episodes of season two though, they crane kicked all those previous issues in the face and finished incredibly strong with a massive sprawling, multi-pronged school brawl between Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Tory (Peyton List), that left Miguel with a devastating injury and caused his sensei Johnny to seemingly walk away from Cobra Kai, leaving the dojo to the twisted John Kreese (Martin Kove).

That would have been quite the note for the show to end on, which is what would have happened had it remained on its original home of YouTube Premium. Luckily, Cobra Kai got snatched up by Netflix where it instantly became a sensation and saw the streamer greenlight two more seasons. Now we have the first look at the first of those two additional seasons thanks to some pics from Entertainment Weekly.















If you like your pictures to be of the moving variety though, the first trailer for Cobra Kai season three also dropped last night. So check it out below!

No, your eyes do not deceive you, that is indeed Karate Kid 2 stars Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto who will be joining Cobra Kai. One other classic character we don’t see returning here though is Johnny’s erstwhile teenage love interest Ally. After being teased throughout season two, Elizabeth Shue’s character from the original film seems destined to make an appearance. Maybe that’s who Johnny’s all dressed up for at the end?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on 8 January 2021, you can kickstart next year right.

