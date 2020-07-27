Comic-Con: Cthulhu has arrived in this trailer for Lovecraft Country

When it comes to horror stories, it’s hard for any form of fiction to compete with the reality that we are surrounded with on a daily basis. I guess the best way to bring a scary story to light is not to shy away from the horrors of this world, but rather inject them into a story that contains supernatural monsters. And to be honest, I would probably face Cthulhu than any of the horrors that our collective human history has produced over the ages.

This is what makes HBO’s upcoming supernatural horror series Lovecraft Country so interesting. While the series is named after the legendary HP Lovecraft himself, who is famous for creating some of the most terrifying monsters in fiction, the story is very much grounded in its political relevance and history. The series follows a black family from Chicago as they investigate their family history, which just so happens to intersect with a racist cult that has Lovecraftian roots and will take us down a journey of the very worst of humanity. Viewers will come face to face with some pretty epic monsters, as can be seen in this new trailer.

The previous trailer we saw focused a lot more on the historical racial elements of this story, and while that is definitely firmly at the centre of this teaser, this time we do get to see a little bit more of the terror that is born from supernatural components. I love how history mixes those two worlds together and so far, Lovecraft Country looks like it has the potential to truly scare us both through its monsters and our own horrific prejudices.

Lovecraft Country is based on a book by Matt Ruff and is produced by Misha Green, alongside executive producers J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, two of the biggest names in the sci-fi and horror worlds. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance, who all appeared on a [email protected] virtual panel discussion, which you can view below:

