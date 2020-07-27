Comic-Con: Netflix renews The Dragon Prince for four more seasons

Netflix’s animated series The Dragon Prince has been a huge hit for the streaming service, maybe not for its actual animation, but definitely for its diverse and compelling characters, and its deep story about the conflict between the humans and elves of Xadia over control of its magic.

Three seasons (all consisting of nine episodes) have rolled out with regularity since the series premiered in September 2018, with season two released in February 2019 and season three in November 2019. It’s been a torturous wait for fans of the series since then, because while the season (and potentially the series) ended on a positive note, there’s definitely room for more storytelling. Eight months have passed without any offical confirmation of a potential fourth season, never mind a release date – but that’s changed.

On Friday night the creators and voice actors of The Dragon Prince held a “Zoom in Xadia” online panel at [email protected], which included Aaron Ehasz (co-creator), Justin Richmond (co-creator), Paula Burrows (Rayla), Jack De Sena (Callum), Sasha Rojen (Ezran), Erik Todd Dellums (Aaravos), Racquel Belmonte (Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (Soren), and Jason Simpson (Viren).

During the panel, which you can watch in full further below, Ehasz dropped a major bombshell on everyone: the saga is coming!

What’s the saga, you ask? Not just a fourth season, but four more nine-episode-long seasons that’ll tell the complete saga of The Dragon Prince. Ehasz first revealed that they’d planned a seven-season story arc for the series during Comic-Con last year – with each season named after one of the six primal sources of magic, and the seventh after dark magic. During this panel he confirmed that Netflix have now greenlit the four remaining seasons, much to the surprise of all those watching, including the voice actors.

This is excellent news for fans of the series, of which I am an unabashed one. Now just tell us when season four is coming, you monsters!

Here’s the full panel for your viewing pleasure:

Last Updated: