Comic-Con: Simon Pegg and Nick frost are taking on vampires in this new trailer for Truth Seekers

Some actors just work better in partnership with others than on their own, and for the case of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, they make such a great team that they are far more enjoyable to watch together than whenever they’re on their own in a movie. After the pair collaborated together on Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, consisting of the cult hits Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, the duo have continued to star together in films like Paul, The Adventures Of Tin-Tin and Slaughterhouse Rulez.

And who can blame them? The two actors bring such great on-screen chemistry to any project that you can’t help but get excited whenever they star in something together. Even if not every movie mentioned is a winner. Amazon knows of their winning chemistry which is why they have brought them together for a new series titled Truth Seekers.

This new series will see the two of them star alongside Samson Kayo and Emma D’Arcy as a group of paranormal investigators, as they attempt to uncover a vast conspiracy. Think Scooby-Doo, but with even more gags and laughs, and you have an idea of what to expect from this new show:

This certainly does look like a lot of fun and a great series to look out for on Amazon. The humour looks on-point and the best part is, the cast looks like they are having a great time too. It doesn’t try to take itself too seriously despite its grim subject matter and should provide a welcome distraction from all the other darkness in the world.

This trailer premiered during the Truth Seekers panel at [email protected] last night. You can watch the full panel below and hear the two actors and show writer talk about their new series and their fantastic on-screen partnership:

