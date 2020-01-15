Confirmed! Billie Eilish performing theme song for No Time To Die

It’s official! Billie Eilish has a licence to thrill! After a week of rumours and teases, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated pop star has now confirmed that she had written and recorded the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. At just 18 years old, this officially makes Eilish the youngest singer to ever perform a theme in the franchise’s nearly 60-year history.

Setting records is of course nothing new to the “Bad Guy” and “When the Party’s Over” singer, who has seen a meteoric rise in the last few year years. Her 2019 debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, premiered atop the UK album charts earning a Guinness World Record as the youngest female artist to ever achieve this honour. She added another Guinness record with the most simultaneous entries on the Top 100 charts with six releases from the album. In the US, the album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 100 charts and became the best-selling album of 2019. So yes, you can definitely say she’s been a hugely popular choice for this gig.

After originally posting a string of pics of past Bond girls on her Instagram page, following on from rumoured connections in the tabloids, Eilish simply posted a 007 logo with the caption “No Time To Die” JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG. 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 WHAAT”. In a follow-up official statement though, the singer said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Like all the songs on her award-winning album, Eilish composed/performed the theme for No Time To Die with her brother/co-producer Finneas. In a statement, the older Eilish sibling said that “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga is reportedly a huge fan of the Eilish siblings’ work, saying that “Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”. Meanwhile, longtime franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli described Eilish’s song as “impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film”.

In 2012, Adele’s theme for Skyfall became the first James Bond theme song in history to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. This was followed up by 2015’s Spectre winning the Oscar for Best Original Song again as well as a Golden Globe for Sam Smith’s theme song, “Writing’s on the Wall”. So no pressure to Eilish, hey. Based on the accomplishments of her career thus far though, if anybody can keep the string of success going, she can.

No Time to Die, which will see Daniel Craig reprise the role of James Bond for the fifth and final time, is scheduled for release on 2 April 2020.

