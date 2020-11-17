Creed 2’s Steven Caple Jr. to direct new Transformers movie

Hasbro has been teasing several different Transformers movies being in various stages of production for a few years now following the critical (but not financial) success of 2018’s Bumblebee movie. The studio has been biding its time in putting some of these projects together so that they don’t repeat the mistakes of the past and produce a carbon copy of a Transformers movie that features unimaginative plots that revolve around some MacGuffin that the Decepticons are after and human characters getting in the way of watching expensive special effects smash each other.

That last Bumblebee aside, Transformers movies have not exactly been known for their great plots but rather for being action spectacles that have proven to be big box office draws. Bumblebee is an exception to this rule thanks to director Travis Knight creating a strong dramatic character-driven story that was a delight.

It appears Hasbro might be going for that approach again as Deadline has announced that Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. has signed on to direct the next Transformers movie.

What this new Transformers movie will be focused on though we don’t know. According to the report, Joby Harold has written the script for it and that is rumoured to be set in the same universe as Bumblebee but it may not be a direct sequel. Hasbro has teased that a follow up on the previous Transformers movies could also be a possibility along with a Beast Wars project. It has been reported that James Vanderbilt is working on that latter script, so this project is unlikely to be a Beast Wars movie.

The Transformers movies haven’t exactly been high in quality ever since the first one landed on the big screen back in 2007, but it seems Hasbro might be changing their approach focusing on giving us quality stories rather than just spellbinding visual effects.

The next Transformers movie is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2022.

