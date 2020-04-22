David Spade isn’t getting the dream holiday he hoped for in this trailer for The Wrong Missy

I may not get the appeal and don’t find Adam Sandler particularly funny, but that’s clearly just me because the actor and movie producer is remarkably successful and the only reason he hasn’t been dominating the box office for the past few years is that he has been dominating Netflix viewership numbers instead. The next movie in Sandler’s contract with Netflix, which has already seen eight movies released through his Happy Madison Production company, has released a new trailer. And although it doesn’t star Sandler himself, it does feature many of his usual onscreen pals and has those same touches of comedy and silliness all over again.

Titled The Wrong Missy, the film follows David Spade as a man who accidentally invites a woman named Missy (Lauren Lapkus) on a romantic getaway when he was meant to invite the girl of his dreams, also named Missy (Molly Sims). Cue loads of foul language, raunchy and silly gags and the usual Rob Schneider cameo and you probably know what to expect and how this could all go so wrong:

To be fair I was starting to warm up again to Sandler after his last Netflix movie Murder Mystery, which paired him with Jennifer Aniston. His recent performance in Uncut Gems was quite remarkable, but after seeing this trailer it reminds me that the same juvenile humour that the comedian and his creative team have built their careers on seems to still be in place. Some people just don’t seem to grow up, but I guess when you have this much success reworking the same sort of gags over and over again, why change?

Sandler’s movies continue to be popular and I honestly don’t see The Wrong Missy breaking that trend. It will offer people plenty of light-hearted entertainment and considering people are being starved for entertainment at the moment, they probably won’t even mind feeling dumber for having watched it when it releases on May 13.

