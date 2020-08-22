DC FanDome: Ezra Miller’s Flash got his name from Grant Gustin’s Flash

1961’s iconic “Flash of Two Worlds” comic book story was the very first time that the DC Comics Multiverse ever got introduced. It all started with the Silver Age Flash, Barry Allen, getting to meet the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, with that thread of having multiple iterations of the same character existing side-by-side eventually culminating in the epic Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover in 1985.

The Arrowverse TV series recently did their own version of Crisis, and, of course, one of its biggest surprises was Ezra Miller’s big-screen Barry Allen showing up to meet Grant Gustin’s TV Barry Allen. As revealed during the Multiverse 101 panel that place at DC FanDome, this stroke of genius – which is actually the first setup for upcoming multiverse-traversing The Flash movie – was a last-minute light-bulb moment. And as DC Films President Walter Hamada and DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee explained, this actually retroactively led to a major moment for Miller’s version of the character as this is where he gets his superhero name.

Miller previously played the Flash in 2017’s Justice League, but you may have noticed that during the entire film nobody calls him by a superhero name because he doesn’t have one yet. But that is set to change now after this momentous crossover. Neat! And who knows, maybe Gustin’s streamlined Flash costume also added some inspiration to the sleek new duds that Miller is getting?

