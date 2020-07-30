Black Beauty is getting a new Disney+ adaptation starring Kate Winslet

With the creation of their own streaming service and complete dominance of the box office for several years, it appears that Disney is ready for the global control of the world’s entertainment landscape. So, what are they doing with their massive line-up of killer franchises and a budget that makes all other studios cry in middle-class? They’re remaking movies based on old literary classics. Okay then.

Collider is reporting the news that Disney has made another onscreen adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 19th century novel Black Beauty for its new Disney+ streaming service. The popular story follows the tale of a wild mustang born free in the American Midwest named Black Beauty. When Black Beauty is captured and taken away from her family, her story intertwines with that of the young Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.

It’s a story that is a perfect fit for Disney’s family-friendly target market and one that is familiar with many enough to perhaps garner some attention, even if I feel that we have perhaps seen more adaptations of this novel than are necessary. The only thing that appeals to me this time is that the film was shot in South Africa, so expect to see some familiar-looking scenery that will be passed off for the US mid-west and some potentially local supporting actors not quite nailing an American accent.

Kate Winslet voices the titular horse in this new adaptation with Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) starring as Jo Green. The pair are joined by Iain Glen and Claire Forlani, who will star as John Manly and Mrs Winthorp, respectively. Ashley Avis directs this adaptation based on a screenplay she adapted. This new version of Black Beauty doesn’t have a release date as of yet.

Last Updated: