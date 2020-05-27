Doug Liman set to write and direct Tom Cruise’s crazy ambitious space movie

Tom Cruise has had quite a stellar career in Hollywood already, but we know that he wants to become interstellar and be the first actor to make a movie in space. Right now, we haven’t known much about the project other than Cruise’s intent to film it on the international space station with Elon Musk’s SpaceX helping to get him and whoever else is involved, up there. Knowing Cruise, he will probably want to pilot the space rocket himself as well.

We now know who is at least going to be commanding this endeavour, as Deadline has revealed that Doug Liman, who has worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, is going to be the man behind the camera for this ambitious project. Liman has not only signed on to direct but is also working on the screenplay and producing alongside Cruise.

There is no doubt that this will be a massive challenge for Liman and will definitely test his technical filmmaking skills quite significantly. What will be interesting to see is if he does all the necessary space training and jettisons off to the International Space Station along with Cruise or attempts to direct it remotely and instruct Cruise what to do through a cameraman who is more specifically trained for that cosmic job.

Given that only so many people can be in the space station at any given time and the expense (and danger) of getting them to space, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do a mix of scenes in a studio and then have the scenes needed for space be a skeleton crew or simply just Cruise filming himself.

Last Updated: