Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to team up again for comic book film Ball & Chain

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are both massive movie stars in their own right with several big films to their names. Together, they could be an even bigger force to be reckoned with, which is exactly what Disney thought when they decided to cast the pair as leads for their upcoming potential new big-budget franchise Jungle Cruise. Thanks to COVID-19 we might not get to see that movie for a fair while yet, but that doesn’t appear to stop the belief that the star combo could create massive success as Variety is reporting that the pair will be reuniting to star in a movie adaptation of the comic Ball & Chain by Scott Lobdell, Ale Garza and Richard Bennett.

Consisting of four parts, Ball & Chain was released in 1999 and focused on a struggling married couple that are about to throw in the towel when a mysterious meteor grants the bickering partners extraordinary abilities.

Ball & Chain will see the two actors play the couple that receives superpowers, except their abilities can only work if they learn to put aside their differences and operate as a team. Something which should appeal to both comic book and romance fans alike. Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the screenplay of The Big Sick with Kumail Nanjiani, will reportedly pen the script for the movie with several studios interested in the adaptation with Netflix seen as the likely destination for it.

It certainly sounds like a story with a lot of wide appeal and with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars involved, could make for a big success if this all comes together.

