Elizabeth Debicki cast as Princess Diana for The Crown seasons 5 and 6

Casting for any movies or series can be tricky when it comes to portraying real-life characters. You need to find someone who not only looks like the person they are portraying but can also act the part, which is not always easy to find. One show which has had no problem in picking the perfect cast for all of its roles is that of Netflix’s The Crown, which has somehow managed to always find the perfect fit for its different members of the royal family. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have both portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth in different phases of her life, and deserve praise for how well they acted as Britain’s immortal monarch.

While season 4 of The Crown focused on former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, season 5 will focus more extensively on the life of Princess Diana and how that may have been experienced from the viewpoint of the royal throne.

To portray the role of one of the most beloved royals ever, Netflix has announced that Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of the show. The announcement included a quote from Debicki, sharing her admiration for the late princess, which can be read below:

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B August 16, 2020

I can’t speak for how Debicki will play the role, but she certainly looks the part, and given how this series has gotten their casting perfect up to now, I have no doubt that she’ll be up to the task.

The fourth season of The Crown is scheduled to release later this year.

