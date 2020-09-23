Enjoy the theatre in Netflix’s Norwegian horror feature Cadaver

Frightening as it is, Adam Sandler isn’t Netflix’s only Halloween offering. Cadaver is their upcoming Norwegian-language post-apocalyptic horror movie from writer/director Jarand Herdal, and is the streaming giant’s first Norwegian Original movie.

Set in a future devastated by nuclear war, a local hotel stands as a beacon of hope and normality for the desperate families living in the ruins of their city. But when a family seeking respite from their daily struggle for survival accepts the hotel’s charitable offer to attend a theatre play together with a free meal, they enter a sinister world that’s even more dangerous than the one outside.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.

Let’s take a look:

This looks wonderfully weird, twisted, and sinister to me. It’s a horror thriller with a whole lot of mystery to unpack, and that’s something I’m quite keen to do.

What do you think?

Cadaver will premiere on Netflix on 22 October. It also stars Maria Grazia De Meo, Trine Wiggen, Bente Børsum, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen, and Helge Jordal.

