Finally, the Batmobile is getting its own animated kids show

I was going to start this article by asking what the coolest car is in all of cinema, but I also thought “James Bond fans can drive their beloved Astin Martin into a lake” because the Batmobile will always be the best. Whether it was the rocket sled introduced in the 1989 Batman film, the West Coast Customs version from Batman & Robin or the more recent version that Superman put a dent in by standing in its way during a brilliant chase sequence, the Batmobile will always be automobile royalty.

So yeah, I’m keen as heck to see it get Pixared in the upcoming Batwheels animated series. Described as an “animated action-adventure comedy series” that will air on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, Batwheels will focus on the unsung heroes of the DC Universe as they get fast ‘n furious on crime. Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels–Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck)–must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.

Before you roll your eyes out of your head and into orbit, you have to realise that talking vehicles have always been big business on TV. From the days of absolute confusion when George Carlyle taught Thomas the Tank Engine about the seven words you can’t say on TV through to Pixar’s Cars series and quick jumping on the bandwagon knock-offs like Blaze and the Monster Machines, kids freakin’ love seeing transport vehicles grow facial organs and other chatterbox glands.

Honestly, the biggest surprise here is that DC took this long to realise that it had a potential goldmine on its bat-hands. There’s no concrete release date yet or confirmation that John Cena will voice Wonder Woman’s invisible jet, but expect the young ones in your family to be glued to the screen when Batwheels arrives sometime in 2021.

And if you need something more adult from the DC Universe, that upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off should do the trick.

