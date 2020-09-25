The Suicide Squad’s John Cena to star in Peacemaker spinoff series on HBO Max

Just earlier this week, we heard from The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman as he heaped praise on co-star John Cena for his role as Peacemaker in writer/director James Gunn’s upcoming DC Comics ensemble action-comedy The Suicide Squad. Kinnaman is clearly not the only person impressed with Cena’s ridiculous character though, as it’s now been officially announced that the WWE wrestler-turned-actor will reprise his role for a Peacemaker spinoff TV series!

Variety reports that HBO Max has given the series a full 8-episode order, with Gunn returning to write the show and directing a number of episodes, including the pilot. The Suicide Squad’s Peter Safran will produce Peacemaker which is being set up at Warner Bros Television (the second production after the recently announced The Batman spinoff focusing on Gotham PD). While The Suicide Squad is only hitting cinemas in August 2021, Gunn will reportedly start production on the Peacemaker show early next year already, before he crosses the aisle again to work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a statement, Gunn stated that “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag.”

I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.

One of many rather obscure D-list DC Comics characters that Gunn is bringing together in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker was created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette under the Charlton Comics label which eventually got snapped up by DC Comics. The character is hilariously described as “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Original reports claimed that the upcoming series would be exploring Peacemaker’s origins, but taking to Twitter, Gunn explained that they’re intentionally not revealing the timeline of the series so that fans won’t be able to infer what happens to him in The Suicide Squad. Answering further questions, Gunn also revealed that while being stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown he came up with an idea for Peacemaker, so when DC asked him about potential spinoffs he pitched it to them.

True. It’s also DC coming to me & saying, “If you could do a TV show about any character from The Suicide Squad, which one would you do 1st?” And I was like, “I’ve been having this idea about #Peacemaker…” I’m always driven by what excites me most creatively in the moment. https://t.co/tY6VNot9Hy September 23, 2020

I’m doing #Peacemaker in the time always allotted between #TheSuicideSquad & #GotGVol3. Normally I would have been taking more of a break in this space but it’s Covid, I’m stuck at home, so I wrote a TV series. https://t.co/lARE63ypwI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

As for Cena, since moving out of the typecast action movie roles he initially got when transitioning from the WWE, he has proven himself to be a hilarious actor with excellent comic timing. The little bit we’ve seen of Peacemaker thus far in the behind-the-scenes video for The Suicide Squad released at DC FanDome last month already has me excited to see what he and Gunn have cooked up. Cena said in a statement that this role has been “a tremendous honour”.

I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.

