Earlier this year, I got a chance to chat to exactly two-thirds of the Top Gear team ahead of the debut of series 28 of the show. Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were game to chat about everything from an electric car future to what it’s like to drive when your vehicle is squirting copious amounts of lubricant directly into your face.

And now for the final member of the Top Gear trinity to join the conversation. We had a brief chance to ask Flintoff some questions, and with the new season in the rear-view mirror here’s what he had to say.

How gutted were you that you couldn’t take part in the Baja race after all that training and effort saw your car break down?

Before that, I didn’t know too much about Baja. Having got there and practiced and seen what it was, both was so desperate to be in that race. Chris, he’s dreamt about being in that race. I was gutted not to finish it, and not to drive either. didn’t finish it, but you can’t blame Chris. The car let us down but it has given us an appetite to go back and try it again at some point.

If you could take part in any dream race, what would it be?

I’d take another crack at the Baja, but with everything we do I really like the offroad stuff. Give me Formula off-road. The time I spent in the Baja, in the buggy, made me want to go back and do it. I tell you this,I’d like to compete in a Monster Truck. I’ve been crazy about Monster Trucks since I was a kid. I’ve driven one once but I’d like to do more of that. More of the off-road stuff as opposed to the track stuff.

What was more terrifying: Being suspended over a Swiss dam or piloting that skateboard motorcycle in a drag race?

The Swiss damn, when we said we were going to do it I said yes thinking that this was a nice one. But then I could see the magnitude of it, being suspended on a crane…I was scared. On the way down there’s not much you can do, you just have to sit back and enjoy it! With the other stunt, I didn’t know how fast I was going and I was so close to the ground. I didn’t know if I’d go into the grass or if I’d go into the wall. I’m just glad I could walk away in one piece but with the bungee it was out of my control. With the bike I was left to my own devices!

Is an ice hockey goalie kit sturdy enough to protect from you from being pelted with golf balls?

Not enough! I got hit a few times and it hurt. I think Paddy had the best protection with his tin suit, his suit of armour but I’d take the ice hockey suit over Chris’ T-Rex suit. That had to hurt, he got peppered and when he got out of the car and ran around, that’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen on this show. It’s crazy.

You drive a lot of fast cars and unique vehicles on Top Gear, but what’s your day to day runner? What do you like to drive when you need to go pick up groceries?

I’ve got a Rolls Royce phantom as well but it’s hard to pack! I bought a Camaro and I enjoy driving that but I just got a new one actually, a BMW M5 which has been a game-changer. I’ve driven a lot of cars on the show but this thing is a wolf in sheep’s clothes. It does the job, you get all your kids in with five seats and it’s fast. I genuinely love the car.

Having recently kicked off in the UK, Top Gear series 28 is now on BBC Brit over on DSTV Channel 120.

