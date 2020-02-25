Free will isn’t free in these hidden trailers for Westworld season 3

Last week, we finally got the first full-length trailer for the highly- anticipated third season of Westworld. With the second season setting up some exciting possibilities with its thrilling climax, there are lofty expectations for this third season to up the ante even further, while at the same time delving deeper into some of the mysteries of what exactly is going on with these sentient robots.

However, it turns out the official trailer was not the only clip about season 3 that we were given as just a few days after the first trailer, three secret trailers containing new footage were discovered on the Incite, Inc website by a Reddit user MTC_Chickpea. The trailers are hosted on three unlisted YouTube links, and contain a mix of both some new footage and those seen in the trailer, but with each providing a narration that tells a different viewpoint. Clips that appear to have been seemingly placed around the internet for the world to find and only increase our interest in the forthcoming season:

Season 3 appears to not just be expanding the story beyond the original theme park and opening up to even more characters but also looks set to uncover more twists along the way, with the journeys of the likes of Dolores, Maeve and Bernard, in particular, continuing to be the major plot drivers for the season ahead.

I definitely didn’t need any more videos to make me any more excited for the next season of Westworld, but if you weren’t quite convinced just yet, hopefully, these videos do the trick for you. At least the wait is not too far away, with season 3 scheduled for release on March 15th on HBO, which Multichoice and ShowMax normally follow soon after.

Last Updated: