Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to team up again for Cleopatra biopic

After blazing new trails and inspiring young women everywhere with their Wonder Woman film, one of the first female-fronted superhero movies, it seems like star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins want to continue telling stories together. And no, I’m not referring to Wonder Woman: 1984 that is coming out next year – probably – but rather a completely new film and genre as Collider is reporting the pair will be teaming up for a historical drama about Queen Cleopatra.

Cleopatra is a popular character, not just in general history but in the movie world as well with popular portrayals of her going back as far as Claudette Colbert and Elizabeth Taylor in 1934 and 1963 respectively. A new film about the famous Egyptian queen, in a script reportedly written by Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island), will be produced over at Paramount studios.

There have been many recent attempts to make a new Cleopatra film, but most haven’t gained much traction.

Jenkins, Kalogridis, and Gadot’s film idea apparently came together after much research was done on the legendary monarch. While Cleopatra has usually appeared as a supporting character in films, it has been a long time since we had a movie about her life, and it will be interesting to see Jenkins and Gadot jump into this story again. Given how so many of the women that have played Cleopatra have gone on to produce iconic performances, the pressure will be on Gadot to emulate that too.

