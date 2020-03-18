George R. R. Martin finally getting time to finish A Song of Ice and Fire thanks to Covid-19 self-isolation

Covid-19 may be bringing A Song of Ice and Fire fans an unexpected bit of good news, as it turns out the slow-burning mind of author George R. R. Martin is finding some time to write the next book in the series while in self-isolation to prevent contracting the disease. A wise move given his age group is at quite a high risk for being severely affected by it.

Martin shared the news with fans through his blog (and as published by Entertainment Weekly) reassuring them that he is in good health and committed to finally finishing The Winds of Winter, the planned sixth novel in his epic fantasy series that was famously adapted for TV by HBO as Game of Thrones.

For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going into town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,

It’s been 9 long years since Dance of Dragons, Martin’s last Song of Ice and Fire novel, so fans will no doubt be overjoyed. Especially those fans that were left quite disappointed by the lacklustre end to Game of Thrones. After starting its run with mountains of praise and awards, the last two seasons of the popular TV series were widely deemed to be the worst in its 9-year run. A large part of that was due to the fact that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ran out of material from Martin’s books and took things their own way.

With Martin finally working on this novel, hopefully, it can start to give fans a conclusion that they feel serves the story and its characters better. Or perhaps that’s what was Martin was waiting for all along. To see how the Tv series ended and then if things aren’t well-received, do something different in the books. I guess, fans may soon be able to find out.

